INFC Lamballe – Clubs, Feds and Combines

After two testing events from France for the Irish, St Malo on Saturday 29th June followed one week later by the Kings Cup St Allouestre on Friday 5th July we had the INFC Friendship National flown for the second year from Lamballe.

Just 49 birds recorded over the three to four days of the race. The final bird timed recorded velocity 227ypm, for former Kings Cup winners Paddy Rock & Son from Dublin and in such a hard race this was the loft’s fifth arrival at 377 miles – some performance!

Jimmy Smyth from Ahoghill had his best result from France, 1st in the Mid Antrim Combine.

Pritchard Bros from Annsborough had the best bird in the East Down Combine and John Ramsey & Son from the Grosvenor HPS in Belfast had the only arrival in the Ulster Federation.

INFC Friendship National Lamballe 225/1001 – P Rock & Son Dublin NE 869, P Rock & Son 867, P Swindell Newry City 851, J Murtagh & Son Ballyholland 781, H Weir Ballyclare 722, F Moran Malahide & Dist 712, G Buckley & Son Annaghmore 684, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 626, J Doheny Malahide & Dist 626, M Robinson Bondhill 624, T McClean Annaghmore 604, R Kirkwood Lisburn & Dist 599, J Doheny 595, D Scott Glenavy 953, P Rock & Son 571, W Catherwood & Sons Harmony 570, I Donaghy Lisburn & Dist 570, Russell Bros Dromara 564, J Serplus Laurelvale 560, A McAteer & Sons Ballyholland 548, G & C Topley Laurelvale 539, T McClean Annaghmore 483, P & J Jones Skerries 476, Fulton & Dickson Ards 464, G & C Simmons Edgarstown 460, C McManus Corrigs 452, Dowey Bros Laurelvale 447, N Thompson Dunedin 446, Pritchard Bros Annsborough 431, P Swindell Newry City 429, McCracken Bros Banbridge 425, R Topping & Son Lisburn & Dist 422, J Murtagh & Son Ballyholland 388, T Speers Malahide & Dist 385, F & J Crowe Gorey RPS 383, B Cahill Skerries 366, Balmer T Young & Son Ahoghill 330, J Ramsey & Son Grosvenor 328, I Donaghy Lisburn & Dist 315, G Buckley & Son Annaghmore 307, P Rock & Son 305, T McClean 300, A & M McAuley Castlebellingham 284, P McFadden Monaghan 281, W & L McCaw Ballymoney 268, Rev TAB Sawyers Banbridge 260, F Simpson Doagh & Dist 253, G O’Reilly Malahide & Dist 241, P Rock & Son Dublin NE 227.

INFC South Section Lamballe - P Rock & Son Dublin NE 869, P Rock & Son 867, F Moran Malahide & Dist 712, J Doheny Malahide & Dist 626, J Doheny 595, P Rock & Son 571, P & J Jones Skerries 476, T Speers Malahide & Dist 385, F & J Crowe Gorey RPS 383, B Cahill Skerries 366.

INFC North Section Lamballe 225/1001 – P Swindell Newry City 851, J Murtagh & Son Ballyholland 781, H Weir Ballyclare 722, G Buckley & Son Annaghmore 684, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 626, M Robinson Bondhill 624, T McClean Annaghmore 604, R Kirkwood Lisburn & Dist 599, D Scott Glenavy 953, W Catherwood & Sons Harmony 570, I Donaghy Lisburn & Dist 570, Russell Bros Dromara 564, J Serplus Laurelvale 560, A McAteer & Sons Ballyholland 548, G & C Topley Laurelvale 539, T McClean 483, Fulton & Dickson Newtownards 464, G & C Simmons Edgarstown 460, C McManus Corrigs 452, Dowey Bros Laurelvale 447.

Johnny Murtagh from Ballyholland 1st in the Kings Cup and 4th Open Lamballe.

Muckamore Station Lamballe – H Weir Ballyclare 722, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 626, Balmer T Young & Son Ahoghill 330. W & L McCaw Ballymoney 268, F Simpson Doagh & Dist 253.

Mid Antrim Combine Lamballe – J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 626, Balmer T Young & Son Ahoghill 330. From the tough Lamballe Friendship National Jimmy Smyth & Son of Ahoghill have the best local bird and win 1st Mid Antrim Combine and 8th Open INFC. The partnership clocked their 3 year old chequer w/f hen at 10:21am on the second morning after flying 471 miles. This hen was gifted to them by Harry Richmond of Ballymena & Dist when he left the sport and was broke in and never looked back. Bloodlines are former yearling national winner Jack Rodgers & Son Ballymena & Dist and the late Bill McClure of Kells & Dist who timed many birds from France. Before being sent to the Friendship race the hen had Talbenny where she was placed in the open result and then Bude. She was sitting eggs 15 days. Jimmy would like to thank Harry Richmond for giving him the birds to break in. The only other pigeon to be clocked in the MA Combine was again in the Ahoghill club this time to Balmer, Young & Sons who win 2nd Combine and 37th open INFC. They timed their 2 year old blue hen at 12:34pm on the third day again flying 471 miles. In the same race last season this top hen won 1st Mid Antrim Combine and 37th Open INFC. This season her races included the Barley Cove National and Bude and she was sitting eggs four days before basketing. The Sire is Van Loon x Brakele bloodlines through Crowley & Green and the dam was bred by Tom’s son David, she is bred from Dennis Dall bloodlines via Ian Lain of Kirkintilloch. Mervyn Eagleson PO.

East Coast Federation INFC Lamballe – F Moran Malahide & Dist 712, J Doheny Malahide & Dist 626, J Doheny 595, P & J Jones Skerries 476, T Speers Malahide & Dist 385, B Cahill Skerries 366, A & M McAuley Castlebellingham 284, G O’Reilly Malahide & Dist 241.

INFC Clubs Lamballe –

Paddy Rock & Son from Dublin timed five birds in the result, had 1st & 2nd Open and also Best 2 Bird Average.

Dublin North East RPC – P Rock & Son 869, P Rock & Son 867, P Rock & Son 571, P Rock & Son 305. P Rock & Son 227.

Newry City Invitation – Paul Swindell 851, Paul Swindell 429.

Ballyholland – J Murtagh & Son 781. A McAteer & Sons 548, J Murtagh & Son 388.

Ballyclare & District – Hugh Weir 722.

Malahide & District – Fintan Moran 712, Joe Doheny 626, Joe Doheny 595, Tommy Speers 385, Gerry O’Reilly 241.

Annaghmore – Glen Buckley & Son 684, Tom McClean 604, Tom McClean 483, Glen Buckley & Son 307, Tom McClean 300.

Ahoghill Flying Club – J Smyth & Son 626, Balmer T Young & Son 330.

Bondhill Social – Malcolm Robinson 624.

Lisburn & District – Robert Kirkwood 599, Ian Donaghy 570, R Topping & Son 422, Ian Donaghy 315.

Glenavy & District – D Scott 593.

Harmony HPS – W Catherwood & Sons 570.

Dromara – Russell Bros 564.

Laurelvale – Jim Serplus 560, G & C Topley 539, Dowey Bros 447.

Skerries – P & J Jones 476, B Cahill 366.

Newtownards – Fulton & Dickson 464.

Edgarstown HPS 6/25 – G & C Simmons 460. We are absolutely over the moon with this result! The winner was a wee hen sitting 12 days on eggs. Her breeding is off our number one De raw Sablon cock paired to a hen off N Black & son! That brings the old bird season to a close. I would like to wish everyone the best of luck for the YB season. Gary Simmons PO.

Corrigs 8/37 - C Mc Manus 452, Pritchard Bros 431.

Dunedin – Norman Thompson 446.

Annsborough – Pritchard Bros 431.

Banbridge – McCracken Bros 425, Rev T A B Sawyers & Son 260.

Gorey RPS – F & J Crowe 383.

Grosvenor – J Ramsey & Son 328.

Castlebellingham – A & M McAuley 284.

Monaghan – Patrick McFadden 281.

Ballymoney 6/27 – W & L McCaw 268.

Dervock RPS 2/7 – W & L McCaw 268.

Doagh & District – F Simpson 253