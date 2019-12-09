Information trip to Fane Valley HQ

The Lagan Group kicked off the 2019 winter programme in October with a trip to Fane Valley headquarters in Moira.

Chief executive of Fane Valley, Trevor Lockhart, gave an in depth presentation of the company, from when it began back in 1903, to where it is today and how it has expanded over the years, with many brands now operating under it.

During the visit, members were also taken on a guided tour of the premises, which provided an interesting insight of the day to day workings and the various aspects of the Moira site. The group would like to take this opportunity to thank Trevor Lockhart and the team at Fane Valley again, for taking time out of their busy schedules to accommodate our visit, which our members greatly enjoyed.

In November, Ulster Farmers’ Union senior policy officer, Aileen Lawson, was the guest speaker at the group meeting.

Aileen provided members with important information about the rise of ammonia levels and the potential effects it could have on certain geographical areas of Northern Ireland.

Members found this information very useful, as it is such a topical subject in the farming industry at this time.

It’s hard to believe that 2020 is almost here, but the group look forward to welcoming the various speakers to our meetings and encourage members to come along.

The group would like to take this opportunity to wish all our members and those from other Ulster Farmers’ Union groups, a very Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.