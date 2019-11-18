Informative trip to Thompsons Mill

Members of the Armagh NW Group made the journey to Belfast in September to visit the Thompsons Mill on York Road for a behind the scenes tour.

The tour leaders, Sharon Doherty and Sam Smyth, give a very informative,interesting and interactive talk beginning with the company’s history.

From humble beginnings in the 1870s as a grocers shop to one of the largest multi-species feed mills in Europe. The mill survived a bombing in the “blitz” in 1940 and has continued to adapt to change by leading through innovation.

Thompsons are the leading supplier of Ruminant feeds in NI and the border counties for dairy, beef, sheep and calf. They work closely with Moy Park, supplying all types of broiler feed. With Christmas in just a few weeks time, Thompsons supply a range of turkey feed to meet demands for large processors to local farmers. Pig, horse and alternative feeds are also part of the product offering at the York Road mill.

The next stop was the Mill Farm Deli on the Dromore Road just outside Hillsborough for refreshments. Mill Farm is a family run restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner using only the best locally sourced ingredients.

Dr John Henderson, a vet with Forte Healthcare Ltd, attended the November meeting held in the Greenmount Farm Shop on the Annareagh Road, Richhill.

John, who has many years of practical on farm experience as a vet in the Armagh area and beyond, is well aware of the health problems which farmers encounter in their flocks and herds.

As resistance to antibiotics increases, producers are being tasked with reducing their use. John’s lecture on ‘The Responsible Use of Antibiotics’ was therefore timely.

2020 UFU diaries, which have useful information included, are now available at the Group office for collection.