CAFRE’s Introduction to Gamekeeping course will commence on 25 October with a session on the role of gundogs and management of the hill farm, writes Bryan Irvine, Sustainable Land Management Branch, CAFRE.

The part-time course is run mostly over eight Fridays through the winter and involves a wide range of gamekeeper related topics including methods and best practice in predator control, habitat management and the management of a driven shoot.

The Irish Grouse Conservation Trust (IGCT) and the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC) are involved in the delivery of the course which is based at CAFRE’s Glenwherry Hill Farm Centre.

The course is accredited by City & Guilds with the formal title of ‘Principles of Live Quarry Shooting’ and additional certification in Safe shot and Rifle Safe Shot are available within the course.

Places are still available and application for the course is via the CAFRE industry training webpage: www.cafre.ac.uk/short-courses/gamekeeping/

For more information, please call Bryan Irvine on: 028 9442 6825.