Ireland Genetics proud to support beef event

Ireland Genetics is the international arm of the National Cattle Breeding Centre (NCBC) based in Naas, Co. Kildare.

NCBC is co-owned by Ireland’s leading cattle breeding service companies, Munster Cattle Breeding Group and Progressive Genetics who are responsible for more than 75% of all cattle inseminations and 98% of all milk recording services in Ireland.

The company is the sole sponsor of the Commercial Cattle Club NI Young Stars event.

Ireland Genetics is committed to bringing superior Irish beef and dairy genetics to the global farming community. Genetics are developed by the National Cattle Breeding Centre (NCBC), created through the application of pioneering innovation and expertise combined with unrivalled infrastructure and research. Their beef and dairy breeding programmes are the largest and most successful in Ireland. Consequently these independently proven sires are nine out of 10 of the most used beef sires in Ireland, and nine out of 10 of the most used dairy sires in Ireland.

The team at Ireland Genetics will have a stand at Monday’s Beef Expo in Dungannon.

A new beef catalogue will be launched at the Ireland Genetics stand featuring top performers including, Moondharrig Knell (LM4217), No. 2 Limousin available on Replacement Index, Keltic Handsome (OKH), No. 3 Limousin available in Replacement Index, Cavelands Fenian (LZF), Ireland’s No. 1 easy calving Charolais, Serpentin (ZSD), the No. 1 beef sire on Carcass Conformation, Lisnacrann Fifty Cent (SI2469), Ireland’s No. 1 easy calving Simmental, plus rising stars including Cavelands Levi (CH4252) and Carrigroe Nationwide (AA4375).