Ireland ready to host World Potato Congress in 2021

The Irish Potato Federation has won the bid to host the World Potato Congress (WPC) in 2021 in Dublin.

The successful bid is the result of a lot of hard and will give the local potato sector its chance to take centre stage.

The President of the Irish Potato Federation, Michael Hoey, said: “Winning the World Potato Congress for Ireland is the culmination of a lot of hard and creative work by a very dedicated committee and I know that the 2021 Congress will shine a spotlight on the importance of the potato in Ireland and across the globe and become a centrepiece of world-class marketing excellence.”

It has also been confirmed that the potato sector in Northern Ireland will also play a role in part-hosting the event.

“This is a unique opportunity for the local potato sector,” said Wilson’s Country chairman, Angus Wilson.

“The details of the full itinerary for the congress will be worked through over the coming months.”

It is envisaged that 1,000 delegates, from developing and developed countries across the globe, including growers, researchers, producers, traders, processors and manufacturers, will attend the Congress.

The Irish Potato Federation has also secured the simultaneous hosting of the Europatat Congress, which is the annual congress of the European association of the potato trade. Both events will become a week-long focus on the potato, the third most important food crop in terms of global consumption.

The President and CEO of World Potato Congress Inc., Romain Cools, said: “Ireland has a very important historical and cultural connection with the potato going back hundreds of years. I see the 2021 Congress looking at the important role that the potato plays into the future of a sustainable source for food security across the world. The World Potato Congress in Dublin will be the perfect follow up to this year’s congress which will be held in May 2018 in Cuzco, Peru, under the title: ‘Biodiversity, food security and business’.

“I will be working closely with the Irish Potato Federation over the coming years and really look forward to visiting Dublin in 2021 for the Congress.”

Andrew Doyle T.D., Minister of State in the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine said: “I am delighted to be able to announce this good news for Ireland in the RDS, which will be the congress venue for the 2021 World Potato Congress. I want my Department and Bord Bia to continue to work with the Irish Potato Federation to make this event a great success for the Irish food industry.”