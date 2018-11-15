Irish Charolais make their mark at Stirling

Charolais took the top price, made the highest average and sold the most bulls at the Autumn round of Stirling bull sales.

80 bulls sold to average £6,785.63 - £706 up on the year and clearing at 81%. Prices topped at 40,000gns and 12 bulls made five-figure sums while a further 31 sold for 5,000gns and above.

Society CEO Peter Phythian commented: “We are delighted with the trade, especially considering the issues with beef prices and the drought during the summer. It just goes to show that commercial farmers want a breed with a real premium that can finish quicker than any other.”

Securing a price of 12,000gns was the reserve supreme and junior champion Coolnaslee Nolan, who was also shown at Balmoral this year and crowned male champion for breeder and exhibitor Jonathan Crawford, Maghera, Co Derry. A son of the 50,000gns Stirling reserve supreme champion Balthayock Justice and Clogher show reserve female champion Coolnaslee Gillian, a 55,000gns Balmoral show interbreed champion Sportsmans Columbo daughter, this May 2017 born lad caught the eye of purchaser JI Stout, Stronsay, Orkney.

Another of Mr Crawford’s lots, the 16 month old Coolnaslee Nemo secured a 6,000gns bid from R Donnan, Newton Stewart, Dumfriesshire. Another with impressive breeding behind him, Nemo is sired by the 50,000gns Stirling reserve supreme champion Balthayock Justice and out of Coolnaslee Grace who in turn is sired by the Balmoral supreme champion Goldies Carnival.

At 10,000gns, was Brampton Nutella, who not only topped his class at the presale show but also claimed a red rosette at this year’s National show in July. Billy Turner, Skelton on Ure, North Yorkshire, who had earlier purchased the sale supreme champion presented this 18 month old lot. Nutella who was purchased by A O’Rouke, Newry, Co Down, is among the first bulls to sell by Cumbrian bred Border Jamboree, whose daughters have been retained, while the dam is the Billingley Siralex -sired Brampton Daylight, a Great Yorkshire show interbreed champion.

Another top priced lot heading home to work in Ireland when purchased by John McBride, Plumbridge, Omagh for 7,500gns, was the April 2017 born Midlock Newman. A son of the 14,000gns Blelack Jerrylee and 18,000gns Perth reserve senior champion Inverlochy Upbeat daughter Midlock Eileen, he was bred and exhibited by Mr and Mrs JJ Wight, Biggar, Lanarkshire.

David and Albert Connolly, Ballynahinch, Co Down, were the next Irish breeders to achieve at top price with their yellow ticket winning and 17 month old lad Brigadoon Nebulus. Snapped up at 7,000gns and going on to work in Portlethen, Aberdeenshire for S Smith, he is out of the French bred Royal Bolero daughter Brigadoon Heather and sired by the 10,000gns Stirling reserve junior champion Goldies Icon.

Matching the 7,000gns price tag was a June 2017 born offering from Harold Stubbs and grandson Alan Burleigh, Crummy, Co Fermanagh. Sired by the renowned easy calving and short gestation Blelack Digger, Derryharney Navigator, whose dam Derryharney Fancypants was a Fintona show reserve intermediate female champion was purchased by GT Coghill, Birsay, Orkney.

Class winner Hollywell Neville, was another 7,000gns lot, this time from Upper Creevagh based breeders John and Sandra Middleton and purchased by D Durno and Sons, Glenlivet, Ballindalloch. Another by Blelack Digger, this 15 month old’s dam, is the Balmoral junior female champion Hollywell Harmony who goes back to the 55,000gns Royal show and Royal Highland show supreme champion Thrunton Voldemort.

Securing a bid of 6,000gns was the April 2017 born Innisrush Nehemiah who stood third in his class at the presale show. Nehemiah who is Doonally New sired and out of Seaville Honeysuckle, 22,000gns Newhouse Bigal daughter, was consigned by William Whyte, Portglenone, Co Antrim and purchased by T Bain, Stromness, Orkney.

Stuart and David Bothwell, Ballinamallard, Co Fermanagh, were also in the money with their 5,000gns class winner Killadeas National. Gwenog Braveheart is the sire of this 17 month old, while his dam is the Blelack Digger-sired Killadeas Irene. GT Coghill, Birsay, Orkney, was the man with his hand in the air when the hammer came down.

Leading the sales bids at 40,000gns was one of the youngest lots of the sale, Maerdy Newman. This June 2017 born son of the 10,000gns Stirling reserve senior champion Blelack Fabulous and Maerdy Dynamite-sired Maerdy Junco was snapped up by Boden and Davies, Stockport, Cheshire. Breeder and exhibitor and Flintshire Vet Esmor Evans, was delighted with his day, selling a total of five bulls averaging £13,860.

He commented: “I knew he was an exceptional bull, and this was proven by the immense interest shown in him this week which was reflected in his price.”

Next in the trade stakes was another 15 month old, this time from Society President Archie MacGregor, Kilsyth, Glasgow. Allanfauld Neptune who had placed third in his class twenty-four hours earlier, was knocked down sold to R McCulloch, Armadale, West Lothian for 20,000gns. His impressive breeding includes sire, the 11,000gns Carlisle reserve junior champion Balmyle Jasper and dam Royal Highland show class winner Allanfauld Heiress, a daughter of the 11,000gns Woodpark Elgin.

The supreme and senior champion Anside Nightrider was the next highest priced at 18,000gns, selling to Billy Turner, Skelton in Ure, North Yorkshire. This January 2017 born son of the 11,000gns Woodpark Elgin and 30,000gns Balmyle Bollinger daughter Anside Geisha is no stranger to show success having secured the Nairn show championship earlier in the year for breeders and consigners Anside Livestock, Keith, Banffshire.

The next highest priced lot and selling for 15,000gns to T Smith and Son, Alford, Aberdeenshire, was the first of three top priced lots from Bill Bruce, Meigle, Perthshire. 17 month old Balmyle Nucleus, who stood second in his class at the presale show, is sired by the French imported Maerdy Gouverneur and out of Balmyle Heyday, a 9,500gns Maerdy Egret daughter.

Just behind at 14,000gns was Mr Bruce’s next lot and show class winner Balmyle Navarone. Another 17 month old, sired by Maerdy Gouverneur but this time out of the Royal Highland show champion Balmyle Eclipse-sired Balmyle Garland, he was purchased by J Jeffrey, Kelso, Roxburghshire.

Another to bring home the money for Bill Bruce was the blue ticket winner and May 2017 born Balmyle Napier, who sold in a 10,000gns deal to Hepburn and Co, Hawick, Roxburghshire. Napier is sired by the 9,500gns Maerdy Egret while his dam is the 12,000gns Pennal Dazzler daughter Balmyle Glucose.

Society Chairman Chris Curry’s Northumberland born reserve junior champion Burradon Noah was next in the trade stakes at 13,000gns. Another lot with impressive breeding, his sire is the 14,000gns Stirling junior champion Blelack Imperialist and dam Burradon Ivana is by the 10,000gns Puntabrava Federico. The June 2017 born Noah was purchased by J Warnock and Son, Biggar, Lanarkshire.

Making 10,500gns and selling to GL Foulger and Son, Billinghurst, West Sussex, was the 15 month old red ticket holder Firhills Nimrod, a bull who has been shown successfully throughout the summer by breeder Jim Muirhead, Arbroath, Angus. The 18 month old Nimrod is sired by the 20,000gns Royal Welsh show supreme champion Maerdy Grenadier and out of the 9,000gns Ugie Erin who goes back to the 28,000gns Farleycopse Turbo.

The first of two futher lots making 10,000gns was a class winner from Roy and Matthew Milne, Lhanbride, Morayshire, who was also crowned junior interbreed champion, reserve Beefbreeder champion and reserve breed male champion at this year’s Royal Highland show. Elgin Neuer, a March 2017 born son of the 11,000gns Woodpark Elgin and Rumsden Samurai-sired Elgin Ultra goes home to work in Killeranan, Muir of Ord for WJ Jack and Sons.

Another to bring 10,000gns when chapped down to WF Mill, Thurso, Caithness, was Hamish Goldie‘s yellow ticket winner and June 2017 born Goldies Notable from Ruthwell, Dumfries. He is sired by the 15,000gns Gretnahouse Heman and out of Goldies Dignity who goes back to the 30,000gns Dingle Hofmeister.

Just a few lots earlier Tweeddale Neworleans was knocked down sold for 9,000gns to DG Walker, Sanquhar, Dumfriesshire. The June 2017 born Blelack Blackberet sired Neworleaons is out of the Dingle Hofmeister daughter Lakenheath Eugenie and was offered for sale by Jonathan Watson and Co, Berwick Upon Tweed, Northumberland.

No fewer than six lots secured an 8,500gns sale price and the first was the reserve senior champion

Glenericht Machine. WK and P Drysdale, Blairgowrie, Perthshire, were the consigners of this 22 month old, out of Glenericht Hayley, a 16,000gns Stirling junior champion Clyth Diplomat daughter and sired by 15,000gns Stirling junior champion Maerdy Hwre, who was purchased by JJ Gordon, Huntly, Aberdeenshire.

The next to sell for 8,500gns, this time to J Woodman and Sons, Haltwhistle, Northumberland, was an entry from JHC Campbell and Sons, Alnwick, Northumberland. The 18 month old Rosebrough Nero who was bred by J and E Campbell, is sired by Thrunton Gladiator, who has been producing progeny consistently for both herds since 2013, while his dam Thrunton Virtuous is by the 15,000gns Carlisle supreme champion Burradon Talisman.

Averages: 80 bulls £6875.63

Auctioneers: United Auctions