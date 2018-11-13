Irish Minister leads 34 Irish companies on Enterprise Ireland Trade Mission to Germany

Minister of State for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection, Pat Breen TD has begun a two day Enterprise Ireland trade visit of 34 companies to Germany.

The trade mission is part of Enterprise Ireland’s Brexit response which aims to accelerate exports to Europe by 50% by 2020.

Central to the itinerary are two world-renowned trade fairs: Medica, the leading global event for manufacturers of medical technologies, and Eurotier the world’s largest exhibition for agricultural innovations.

Speaking on his arrival in Düsseldorf Minister Breen said: “Germany is a key export market for Ireland. As Europe’s largest economy and the fourth largest in the world, it offers substantial growth opportunities and potential for increased collaboration in the agritech and medtech sectors for innovative and ambitious Irish companies.

“This trade visit provides a valuable opportunity for the participating Irish companies to present their innovative solutions to buyers and potential partners attending these huge fairs - Medica in Düsseldorf and Eurotier in Hannover.

“I wish the 34 participating companies every success in pursuing the opportunities that will arise and increasing their presence in the German and wider Eurozone markets.”

Medica, the world's largest medical trade fair, takes place in Düsseldorf from November 12th to 15th and will attract over 120,000 visitors.

The 16 participating Irish companies will present their technology solutions in the areas of electromedicine, laboratory medicine, medical technology and diagnostics to potential buyers.

Minister Breen will meet Irish companies at their exhibits on the Enterprise Ireland pavilion, including; AltraTech Ltd, Arrotek Medical Ltd, ATD emolda Ltd, Fleming Medical Ltd, Novaerus Ltd, PMD Solutions Ltd and Synecco Ltd.

The theme at EuroTier 2018, which takes place at Hannover Exhibition Center, Germany, from November 13th to 16th2018, is 'Digital Animal Farming'.

Over 160,000 visitors will attend this event focused on highlighting technologies for successfully combining productivity and animal welfare, as well as information management and the sustainable use of natural resources.

18 Enterprise Ireland agritech clients will showcase their innovative products, services and technologies to potential customers at Eurotier, including Cheetah Electronics, HerdInsights and Lir Analytical which will exhibit on the dedicated Irish Pavilion.

The exhibitors on the Irish Pavilion will promote their products and services under the Enterprise Ireland #IrishAdvantage banner, a campaign promoting the advantages of sourcing suppliers from Ireland directly to buyers in key Eurozone markets

A growth in exports of medtech and agritech products and services to Germany is part of Enterprise Ireland’s strategy to support clients to deliver 60,000 new jobs, increase exports to the Eurozone by 50% and add an additional €5bn in exports from 2017-2020.

Stephen Creaner, executive director, Industrial, Lifesciences & Consumer at Enterprise Ireland who is accompanying Minister Breen on the mission said: “This Enterprise Ireland trade visit to Germany is supporting Irish businesses to diversify into new markets as part of our key Brexit response and is one of the ways Enterprise Ireland is helping exporters increase their global footprint.

“Germany is a leading industrial nation in life sciences, agritech, automotive, software and engineering services. Enterprise Ireland’s mission is to help Irish exporters to even greater success there. Even before the Brexit vote, Irish companies were increasingly accessing the German market.

“Enterprise Ireland client company exports from Ireland to Germany in 2017 totalled €1.11bn, representing a growth rate of 14%. With uncertainty hanging over Ireland UK trade, there has never been a better time to focus on the giant opportunity that is the German market”, said Mr Creaner.

According to Anne Lanigan, Enterprise Ireland director, Eurozone said: “Brexit or no Brexit, the Eurozone offers considerable untapped opportunities for Irish companies. It has the added advantages of zero currency risk, unfettered access, regulatory alignment and an increasing recognition of the innovative nature and quality of Irish products and services.

“Germany, the biggest market in the Eurozone, delivered 14% growth in 2017 for Enterprise Ireland clients. This trade mission demonstrates Enterprise Ireland’s ongoing commitment to support Irish companies in continuing to deliver double digit growth in this attractive market.”