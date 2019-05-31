Irish Moileds feature prominently

Louise Smith from England, a well-known retired Irish Moiled breeder of the Yarningale herd, had the privilege of judging one of the largest ever entries of Irish Moiled cattle at Balmoral show.

Robert Boyle, of Millisle, Co. Down, won the Overall Irish Moiled breed champion and the Pennielea Cup with his senior bull Tyrone Firecracker bred by Eddie Giboney of Beragh Co. Tyrone.

Irish Moiled Breed Champion Pairs was won by N & M Moilies Nigel Edwards and Michelle McCauley.

The judge reported: “It was difficult not to give this bull full credit; seven years old in his working clothes, straight out of the field, fabulous frame, fleshing, mobility, length, perfect top line, lovely square shape to his rump, nice shoulders, classic Irish Moiled markings and good eyes. For me it was his ability to do so much good for the breed.”

It was the junior heifer, Curraghnakeely Bluebell exhibited by Nigel Edwards and Michelle McCauley (N & M Moilies) of Dungannon, Co. Tyrone, bred by Nigel Edwards of Tempo, Co. Fermanagh, that won the reserve overall Irish Moiled breed champion title as well as the junior breed champion title, along with the Masseys Butchers of Saintfield cup.

The judge commented: “This heifer grabbed my attention the moment she entered the ring, for me she had absolute show presence. There wasn’t a moment my glance fell upon her that she wasn’t holding herself perfectly, filling me with the excitement of so much potential.”

Nigel Edwards and Michelle McCauley also collected the reserve junior breed champion title with the junior bull, Curraghnakeely Clover, bred by Nigel Edwards.

Winning Reserve Champion Native Interbreed Team of Five Cattle sponsored by LMC representing the breed were exhibits of N & M Moilies and Alana Bloomer included in photo from left are Caroline Lyons, Michelle McCauley, Nigel Edwards, Alana Bloomer, Rachel Armour and Ryan Maxwell.

The cow class, which consisted of three entries, was won by Robert Boyle with the six-year-old cow, Milltown Pink Lady bred by Tommy Jackson of Saintfield, Co. Down. In second place was the homebred soon to calve, five-year-old cow, Ballyvesey Joan owned by Robert and Linda Davis of Ballyclare, Co. Antrim. In third place was the young three-year-old homebred cow, Beauty Hill Ferrari owned by A & J Baxter of Newtownstewart, Co. Tyrone.

The senior heifer class that consisted of six entries was won by the homebred heifer, Hyland Ivanka, owned by Alan Mooney all the way from Co. Kildare, Republic of Ireland. In second place was Rachel Armour, of Maghera, Co. Londonderry, with Beechmount Jasmine bred by Robert Boyle. In third was the homebred heifer Ravelglen Kiera owned by Brian O’Kane of Martinstown Co. Antrim.

The junior heifer class consisted of 14 entries, one of the largest classes of Irish Moiled cattle of all time. In first place was Nigel Edwards and Michelle McCauley with Curraghnakeely Bluebell, the eventual junior breed champion and overall reserve breed champion winner. In second place was Robert Boyle with Cultra Mary, bred by the Ulster Folk and Transport Museum at Holywood, Co. Down. Third place went to a new breeder, Alana Bloomer, from Dungannon, Co. Tyrone, with Beechmount Halley bred by Robert Boyle.

The senior bull class consisted of four entries and was won by Robert Boyle with his seven-year-old Tyrone Firecracker, the eventual overall breed champion. Second place went to Violet McKeown, of Kircubbin, Co. Down, with her homebred five-year-old bull Ardcroagh John. Third place went to Nigel Edwards and Michelle McCauley with their young 20-month-old bull Waikato Alister bred by Basil Lawson of Scotland.

Winning Reserve Champion Native Interbreed in the Linden Foods Beef Group of Three Championship were exhibits of N & M Moilies included in photo from left Michelle McCauley, Caroline Lyons and Nigel Edwards.

The junior bull class consisted of seven entries and was won by Nigel Edwards and Michelle McCauley with Curraghnakeely Clover, the eventual reserve junior breed champion winner. In second place was Robert Boyle with Curraghnakeely Masterpiece bred by Nigel Edwards. In third place was A & J Baxter with Atlantic High-Tide bred by Cieran Daly of Donegal.

The pairs class also consisted of seven entries, all absolute tremendous standard. In first place and winning the Tully Farm Cup for champion Irish Moiled breed pair was the male and female junior pair of Nigel Edwards and Michelle McCauley of Curraghnakeely Clover and Curraghnakeely Icicle. In second place was the male and female senior pair of Robert Boyle of Tyrone Firecracker and Milltown Pink Lady. In third place was the dainty young junior female pair of Alana Bloomer of Beechmount Halley and Beechmount Blossom. All the prize-winning pairs were of incredible standard.

After judging, Louise Smith had the duty of selecting the cattle to represent the Irish Moiled breed in the Native Interbreed Pairs and Group championships. She had no hesitation in picking all her animals from the junior bull and junior heifer classes. First was the champion breed pair along with the junior champion heifer all owned by Nigel Edwards and Michelle McCauley. This young group of three was to be tapped out by Pairs and Group of Three Native Interbreed judge, Shane McKiernan, from Co. Cavan, Republic of Ireland, for his reserve champion in the Native Interbreed Linden Foods Beef Group of Three Championship.

Interbreed success was not to stop there for the Irish Moiled breed when the Native Interbreed Group of Five judge, Richard Bartle from Herefordshire, was impressed with the eye-catching ‘peas in a pod’ group of five all junior Irish Moileds. This included one bull and two heifers from Nigel Edwards and Michelle McCauley and two further heifers from Alana Bloomer. With no deliberation, judge Richard Bartle selected the Irish Moileds as his reserve champion in the Native Interbreed Group of Five championship sponsored by LMC.

Irish Moiled Reserve Junior Champion of N & M Moilies. Nigel Edward is congratulated by judge Louise Smith.

There will be plenty of opportunities over the summer months to learn more about Irish Moileds with the new Irish Moilie Beef scheme launch being held at Brian and Annemarie O’Kanes on June 22 at Martinstown, Ballymena, and a Farm Walk being held at Derek and Cindy Steen’s on August 24 at Moffat, Scotland.

For more details you can visit the Irish Moiled Cattle Society Website or facebook page, contact breed secretary Gillian Steele on 07842185008 or visit website at www.irishmoiledcattlesociety.com

Balmoral 2019 Results

Cow class: 1st - Robert Boyle – Milltown Pink Lady; 2nd - Robert Davis – Ballyvesey Joan; 3rd - A & J Baxter – Beautyhill Ferrari

Senior Heifer class: 1st - Alan Mooney – Hyland Ivanka; 2nd - Rachel Armour – Beechmount Jasmine; 3rd - Brian O’Kane – Ravelglen Kiera; 4th - Caroline Lyons – Beechmount Daisy 6

Junior Heifer Class: 1st - N & M Moilies – Curraghnakeely Bluebell 0478; 2nd - Robert Boyle – Cultra Mary; 3rd - Alana Bloomer – Beechmount Halley; 4th - A & J Baxter – Beauty Hill Honor

Irish Moiled Junior Champion was won by N & M Moilies. Michelle McCauley is congratulated by sponsor Steven Duggan of Massey's Butchers, Saintfield.

Senior Bull class: 1st - Robert Boyle – Tyrone Firecracker; 2nd - Violet Mc Keown – Ardcroagh John; 3rd - N & M Moilies – Waikato Alister; 4th - Brian O’Kane – Ravelglen Rocky

Junior Bull class: 1st - N & M Moilies – Curraghnakeely Clover; 2nd - Robert Boyle – Curraghnakeely Masterpiece; 3rd - A & J Baxter – Atlantic High-Tide; 4th - Margaret Edgill – Mount Briscoe Remy

Pairs Class: 1st - N & M Moilies; 2nd - Robert Boyle; 3rd - Alana Bloomer; 4th - Caroline Lyons

Overall Breed Champion: Robert Boyle – Tyrone Firecracker

Reserve Overall Breed Champion: N & M Moilies – Curraghnakeely Bluebell 0478

Junior Breed Champion: N & M Moilies – Curraghnakeely Bluebell 0478

Reserve Junior Breed Champion:N & M Moilies – Curraghnakeely Clover.

Irish Moiled Overall Reserve Breed Champion was won by N & M Moilies. Included are Nigel Edwards and Michelle McCauley

First placed Irish Moiled Senior Heifer was won by Alan Mooney. Included is Louise Smith.