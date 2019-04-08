Irish Pig Health Society gears up to host 50th anniversary symposium

The Irish Pig Health Society (IPHS) will host their 50th Anniversary Symposium at the Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise on Tuesday, April 9th.

The IPHS Symposium is the country’s largest pig event and attracts people from all parts of the industry.

The Symposium will commence at midday, with a hog roast lunch, followed by conference presentations and access to the exhibition hall.

The keynote speakers on the day will include pig farmer and Chairman of the National Pig Association, Richard Lister. Richard will give an insight into his own farmer experience of reducing vices in different pig production systems.

Niels-Peder Nielsen, Senior Specialist at the Danish Pig Research Centre, will also present a paper on sustainable solutions to address animal welfare challenges. He has worked in the Danish pig industry for over 30 years, focusing on pig production and housing, as well as pig welfare and legislation.

In addition, Justin McCarthy, CEO and Editor of the Irish Farmers Journal, will chair a panel discussion on the importance of health and welfare. The panel will be made up of pig farmers, Thomas Finn, Jason McGrath, Richard Norton and Clodagh Reynolds.

According to IPHS President, Calum Dalgarno, “The Symposium promises to be a very worthwhile day, which will highlight the importance of the dynamic and adaptable pig industry.

“Attendees will have the opportunity to network with people from all parts of the industry and learn from leading farmers and experts about the challenges and potential solutions to ensure an innovative future for pig farming.”

Admission charge to the Symposium is €30 per person or €50 to include a sit down evening meal.

Any further enquiries for the event can be made directly with the IPHS President, Calum Dalgarno or the event organisers, Green Acre Marketing on +353 (0) 51 371 817. For more information, visit www.iphs.ie.