Irish Red Grouse Association collaborate with NPWS and GWCT

The Irish Red Grouse Association Conservation Trust (IRGACT) continues to expand its initiatives in Red Grouse Conservation and Management and are continuing two successful projects initiated last year.

Through its membership of the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT) it has recently completed another round of certified training courses with their Scottish office.

These popular courses were fully booked out again this year and covered such subjects as grouse health and disease, nest protection, predation control and heather management.

The IRGACT are privileged to have such a close relationship with the GWCT as they have over 50 years research accumulated on game and wildlife management and its membership gives the IRGACT access to all the GWCT publications and the expertise of the GWCT advisory staff.

Another major initiative of the IRGACT has been the extension of its contract with the National Parks and Wildlife Services (NPWS) for a joint Red Grouse conservation project on a section of the Slieve Bloom National Park.

This national park and nature reserve is one of the best breeding grounds for Red Grouse in Ireland and the objective of the joint project is to grow the breeding grouse populations on the Slieve Bloom to a sustainable level and to a position whereby surplus grouse can be translocated to other grouse moors where populations are under threat.

The IRGACT continue to make its expertise and contacts available for other Red Grouse Conservation projects where the opportunities are similar to the Slieve Bloom project.

