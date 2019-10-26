Representatives from eight out of the nine member Shows, with apologies from Fermanagh County Show, were present at the Irish Shows Association Northern Region Annual General Meeting held in Moira recently.

A range of important issues were discussed including funding for local shows and health and safety training for show personnel to be arranged by Lantra.

The election of officers to the ISA Board was conducted by the National Secretary, Jim Harrison, and Bill Leeman and Edwin Cartwright were returned unopposed and Ruth Montgomery was appointed as the Regional ISA Secretary.

The National Irish Shows Association AGM and Dinner Dance will be held in the Bloomfield House Hotel, Belvedere, Mullingar, County Westmeath on Saturday, 23rd November.

This is always an enjoyable and good-value weekend as it gives show people from all parts of the country the opportunity to socialise and exchange ideas on a whole range of issues relating to the running of their events.

For more information about the AGM and Dinner, contact Bill Leeman at 07919 123648 or Ruth Montgomery at 028 8554 8732.