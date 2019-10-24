Irish Sport Horses score two podium finishes

Two Irish Sport Horses have finished on the podium in the seven-year-old competition at the FEI WBFSH World Breeding Eventing Championships for Young Horses 2019 at Le Lion d’Angers in France last weekend.

Cooley Moonshine (ISH) has finished as runner-up with Elisabeth Halliday-Sharp (USA) while Brookfield Benjamin Bounce (ISH) has finished third with Tom McEwen (GBR).

Clare Abbott was the highest placed Irish rider in 12th place with Jewelent (ISH), while The Irish Sport Horse Studbook has taken runner-up spot in the overall Studbook ranking.

Elizabeth Power and Shannondale Mari (ISH) finished best of the Irish riders in the six-year-old competition.

A clear round in the final show jumping phase, which came on the back of another clear in Saturday’s cross country, saw them finish on their Dressage score of 34.1 to climb to 8th place overall. Cathal Daniels and CDS Boleybawn Freedom (ISH) finished 14th, while Brian Morrison and Global ESI Exclusive (ISH) finished 20th. Global Candy Boy (ISH) finished best of the Irish Sport Horses in 7th place with Jesse Campbell (NZL).

Breeding – Six-Year-Olds

7th Global Candy Boy [ISH] – 2013 gelding by Sligo Candy Boy [ISH] out of Star of Clover [ISH]by Clover Echo (ISH[TIH]. Breeder: John McDonnell (Mayo). Rider: Jesse Campbell (NZL)

8th Shannondale Mari (ISH) – 2013 bay mare by Shannondale Sarco St Ghyvan (BWP) and out of Shannondale Maria (ISH) by Lux Z (HANN). Bred by: Martin Walsh, Co Clare. Owner: Sarah Hughes Rider: Elizabeth Power (IRL).

14th Boleybawn Freedom (ISH)– 2013 bay gelding by Dignified Van’t Zorgvliet (BWP) and out of Boleybawn Corbell (ISH), by Courage II (HOLST). Bred by: Ronan Rothwell, Co. Wicklow. Owner: Cathal Daniels and Gerry Leahy. Rider: Cathal Daniels (IRL).

20th Global ESI Exclusive (ISH) – 2013 bay mare OBOS Quality 004 (OLD) and out of Catina (BWP) by Quasimodo VD Molendreef (BWP). Bred by: Ennisnag Stud, Co. Kilkenny. Owners: Global Event Horses Ltd. Rider: Brian Morrison (IRL).

Breeding – Seven-Year-Olds

2nd Cooley Moonshine (ISH) – 2012 gelding by Cobra (HOLST) out of Kilpatrick Duchess (ISH), by Kings Master (ISH). Breeder: MJ Kavanagh, Co Wexford. Owner: Deborah Halliday. Rider: Elisabeth Halliday-Sharp (USA)

3rd Brookfield Benjamin Bounce (ISH)[TIH] – 2012 gelding by Nazar (TB) out of Ashmores Zoe (ID) by Grange Bouncer (ID). Breeder: Stuart Collier (Carlow). Rider: Tom McEwen (GBR)

14th Jewelent (ISH)– 2012 grey gelding by Valent (KWPN) and out of Bellaney Jewel (TB) (IRL), by Roselier (TB) (FR). Bred by: J.W Rosbotham Co Armagh. Owner: Barbara Allen and Lisa Rosbotham. Rider: Clare Abbott (IRL).