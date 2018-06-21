Irwin concern after farm quad stolen

Newry & Armagh DUP Assemblyman William Irwin MLA has spoken of his concern after a quad bike was stolen in the Darkley Road of Keady in the early hours of Monday, 18th June.

The quad is a red Honda 500cc with a specialised winch attachment at the front.

Mr Irwin said: “This is another concerning incident wherein a farm has been targeted by criminals who have taken a valuable farm quad. I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the Darkley Road area of Keady in the early hours of Monday morning to contact police immediately and assist with their inquiries.

“Rural crime continues to be an issue affecting our rural community and farmers are in many cases bearing the brunt of the criminality as thieves target farm yards. Hopefully those behind this criminality will be apprehended and brought before the courts.

“Rural crime is costly to our agriculture industry and whilst farmers can do all they can to make a farm yard as secure as possible it is so difficult to fully lock down a working farm. However, generally I would urge farmers to ensure valuable machinery is locked and stored out of sight where possible within farm buildings.”