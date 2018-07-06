Irwin concern on insurance difficulties

DUP Assemblyman William Irwin MLA has spoken of his concerns on difficulties farmers are facing insuring tractors in certain areas of the Province.

Mr Irwin said he has been speaking to a farmer who had purchased a tractor for his son only to be refused insurance by various companies due to his postcode area.

The MLA said that whilst rural crime had been an ongoing issue in many areas of the Province it should not result in refusals for insurance cover.

“This is a concerning situation and it just doesn’t seem fair that a farmer cannot get insurance for his own tractor. This recently purchased machine was for the gentleman’s son to help him get started in his farming duties and to be told by a number of insurance companies that cover cannot be provided seems very hard,” he added.

“I have been assisting this gentleman in making contact with various insurers and I have had conversations with insurance providers and I have relayed my concerns and dissatisfaction. There seems to be a reticence amongst insurers especially for those younger people starting out in farming in certain areas. This is something that must be challenged as I do not like to see barriers put down to young entrants, younger people should be encouraged into farming not discouraged.”

He concluded: “There has been positive work by our police in tackling rural crime and the fact that this type of crime is not confined to one particular area should not mean that farmers face these types of difficulties in insuring vehicles and equipment.”