Irwin condemns vehicle thefts

DUP MLA William Irwin has condemned the theft of two high value vehicles from the Tullyroan area near the Moy in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The Newry & Armagh assemblyman also called for a more visible police presence in rural areas at night.

“This break in and theft at Tullyroan was well planned and executed out while the owners of the vehicles were asleep in their own home,” said Mr Irwin.

“A door lock was removed at the property and then the keys to a Mitsubishi Jeep and Range Rover taken from the house while the occupants were asleep. The vehicles were then driven away in the dead of night.

“This act of criminality is particularly despicable in that the sanctuary of the family home was entered and then the keys to the two high value vehicles quietly removed in the early hours of Saturday morning.”

Mr Irwin said he knew the family well adding that the loss of these vehicles is a huge blow to them.

He continued: “They thought having the vehicles locked and the keys secured in their home was sufficient to deter any criminals however that was not the case. I would appeal to anyone who seen or heard anything suspicious in the Tullyroan area in the early hours of Saturday 4th August to contact Police immediately. I have also appealed to police to do more in terms of proactive night time patrols to deter and detect these organised thugs who see this type of despicable crime as a hugely lucrative business.

“I believe the criminals who carried out this act of theft knew exactly what they were doing and the type of vehicle they were looking to steal. In light of that I would ask all vehicle owners to ensure that not only is their vehicles locked and if possible garaged but that the keys are also securely stored away out of sight in the family home.”