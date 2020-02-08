Irwin: Farmers have been leading the way protecting the countryside

Newry and Armagh MLA William Irwin provided some insight how the farming community in Northern Ireland view the climate emergency during Monday’s evening’s debate on the matter in the Assembly.

Mr Irwin said: “I speak as a farmer and as someone who is fully committed, first, by my personal desire and motivation and, secondly, of course, by very strict environmental guidelines to be a custodian of the countryside.

“That is a role that I take very seriously. I am joined in that role by many thousands of other farmers across Northern Ireland who also farm the land and take great care of the environment.

“That work is of the utmost importance. It cannot be overstated from an environmental perspective.

“The work, which, as I said, is very tightly controlled and monitored, serves the very important purpose of protecting our ecosystems while also providing vital food to sustain our population in Northern Ireland and, through exports, populations across the UK and further afield.”

Mr Irwin said that he was not a “climate alarmist”.

He remarked: “I do not promote alarmism. I say that because I have seen, over many years, all types of different weather patterns, which have given benefit and concern in equal measure. The farmer will agree with me wholeheartedly on that.

“However, I do not dispute that industrialisation has given cause to an increase in disruptive weather patterns in the global context.

“In Northern Ireland, as we know, farming the land and relying heavily on weather systems instils in the farmer an acute understanding of the environment.

“Farmers know a great deal about the capabilities of the environment and, indeed, its resilience.”

On the matter of Northern Ireland, and the world, “facing climate breakdown”, Mr Irwin said that he appreciated the concerns being expressed.

He said: “Everyone understands that, across the world, there is a growing frequency of climate events that are causing great distress and concern and are upsetting the lives of people in a very serious way. We should all be concerned about that.

“I want to see the environment be protected in the strongest possible terms. However, I want to see everyone playing a part in that response in a measured and non-alarmist fashion.”

He added: “Consumerism is driving global industrialisation, so it is consumers and their habits that will, to a significant degree, dictate the pace of change.

“Recent statistics on global emissions point a finger very firmly towards China and other nations with a high reliance on coal and fossil fuels.

“The UK, by contrast, currently contributes only one per cent, owing to very pro-active steps taken to reduce carbon emissions, and that is to be welcomed.

“However, it is somewhat negatively offset by the UK’s high-import carbon footprint for goods that are bought in, for instance, from China.”

Mr Irwin stated that farmers have been “leading the way on protecting the countryside”.

He said: “Financial margins for farmers are so tight and competitive that their farming operations must be managed on the strictest and most efficient terms.

“A few decades ago, thousands of farmers, each with their own sewing, fertilising and harvesting operations, used smaller vehicles and equipment and took many trips to complete a task.

“In 2020, we have a limited number of contracted services that use high-tech machinery and much more capable equipment that covers greater areas much more efficiently.

“Food products must meet the most rigid production standards, meaning that farmers cannot cut corners.

“Farmers are encouraged to make their farm as clean and traceable as possible. That, as I said, is bound by strict protocol.

“That type of responsibility and custodianship, if anything, needs to be replicated across other production sectors and, indeed, instilled in our general population.”

Mr Irwin continued: “I mentioned wider society needing to care for the environment. Take a look at our roadside verges. They are a disgrace, strewn with litter and Coke bottles.

“Our hedgerows are the same. Everything looks unsightly. That is certainly damaging our environment.

“Farmers are sick of litter being blown across their fields and causing risk to grazing animals.

“Hundreds of thousands of plastic bottles litter our roadsides, along with coffee cups and takeaway packaging.

“Why is it acceptable for people to hurl their packaging into the verge and for our councils to spend heavily on removing this unsightly mess, costing ratepayers more and more each year? This is only one area, but it shows that responsibility is key to this debate.”