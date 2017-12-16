Irwin hails success

Newry & Armagh DUP Assemblyman William Irwin MLA has attended the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society Winter Fair at the Eikon Exhibition Centre.

He said the Eikon Exhibition Centre is proving to be a great venue for the show and once again the Fair has been well attended and a welcome break from the hard work that is winter farming.

He added: “It was also a pleasure to join with my party colleagues and also to get out amongst the public and chat with farmers on the issues affecting them. I found the event worthwhile through the many engagements I had with the farming community.

“The farming community continues to show a real resilience and determination and despite pressures such as the persistent wet weather affecting the harvest across the country, people remain optimistic.

“I will continue to represent the views of the farming community in my duties as an MLA and I really enjoy these events as they serve as a very useful ‘barometer’ in terms of hearing directly from farmers from a wide range of sectors on a wide range of issues.”