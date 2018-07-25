Irwin is named new chairman of NIFDA

The Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association (NIFDA) has appointed Brian Irwin as the new chairman of its board.

Mr Irwin is currently chairman of Portadown based Irwin’s Bakery, Northern Ireland’s largest independent plant bakery. Taking over from immediate past chairman Declan Billington, he will hold the position for the next two years. Nick Whelan, Group Chief Executive, Dale Farm, has been appointed as vice-chairman.

In addition to his position on the board of NIFDA, Brian is current chair of the Northern Ireland Bakery Council and vice-chair of the Federation of Bakers. He is a past chair of the Irish Association of Master Bakers.

Speaking about his latest appointment, Brian said: “I am very much looking forward to taking on the role of NIFDA Chairman.

“We find ourselves in one of the most challenging times for the food and drink sector in recent history. During my tenure, I will continue to stress the importance of the agri-food industry to Northern Ireland’s economy, and I will work to secure our position in export markets, encourage innovation in the sector and support job creation.”