Irwin looks forward to committee role

Newry & Armagh DUP Assemblyman William Irwin MLA, pictured, has stated that he is looking forward to his role as a member of the newly restored DAERA Committee at Stormont.

Mr Irwin said: “The fact that Northern Ireland has been without a devolved, functioning government has been detrimental to our Province and indeed to agriculture. Now the Assembly has been restored it is vital that this committee gets to grips quickly with the issues affecting agriculture at this time.

“I want to wish my colleague Edwin Poots MLA every success as he commences his role as Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs. Edwin has agriculture and the environment at heart and is excellently placed to bring his own knowledge and practicality to role.”

He continued: “With Brexit now fully underway there will be a lot of important work to undertake and many issues which will require scrutiny and the role of the Minister and the Committee will be important in this detailed process.

“I look forward to the months ahead and as before, I pledge that I will be a voice for the farmer and I will work in the best interests of our industry at all times.”