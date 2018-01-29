Irwin slams fraudsters who targeted charity tractor run

Newry & Armagh DUP Assemblyman William Irwin MLA has slammed the criminals behind a sinister fraud which saw £1200 raised from a charity Tractor Run for the Air Ambulance stolen by online fraudsters.

Mr Irwin said he was shocked and saddened by the crime.

He added: “What a cold, calculated and callous thing to do and it really does show that criminals will stop at nothing to pursue their illegal activity.

“It really is a total shame and disgrace that the very dedicated and hardworking team behind the Killylea Tractor Run have had this awful crime visited upon them. I attended the event on the day and the public supported it so well raising such a great amount for charity. I was so shocked and saddened to learn that after all this hard work by the organisers then these lowlife criminals strike online,” said Mr Irwin.

“Three charities were supported on the day including the Air Ambulance, Children’s Heartbeat Trust in memory of John Joe Toner and also the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice. Each were to receive their share of the donations however criminals struck with a very elaborate online scam. It really is such a despicable crime and hopefully the PSNI can uncover a lead that could uncover these criminals and avoid this type of crime happening to someone else.”