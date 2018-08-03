Irwin slams fuel launderers for dumping toxic waste

Newry & Armagh DUP Assemblyman William Irwin MLA has slammed those behind the dumping of toxic fuel laundering waste on the Upper Darkley Road.

Mr Irwin visited the scene of the dumping to see the impact of the toxic sludge for himself and said that it presented a “significant risk to the environment”.

He added:“This is a very concerning incident and those behind this dumping are beneath contempt and do not care one bit for the environment or for the health and safety of the wider public.

“It is a criminal act to dump this toxic waste and also a criminal act to launder fuel and with this type of toxic sludge leaching into the earth polluting the soil, the authorities should be taking a much greater interest in this matter.”

He said: “It seems these criminal thugs can get away time and time again with dumping cube after cube of this most highly dangerous toxic substance on our roadsides and it appears that nothing can be done about it. That is a scandalous situation.

“It is high time the PSNI, HMRC and the Environmental Crime units cracked down on this highly dangerous activity and put those responsible for these toxic waste crimes behind bars where they belong.”