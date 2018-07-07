Irwin welcomes completion of flood works at Laurelvale

Newry & Armagh DUP Assemblyman William Irwin MLA has welcomed the completion of the £1.1million flood prevention measures in Laurelvale.

Mr Irwin had lobbied heavily over a period of years for a scheme that would protect homes from flooding following the 2008 incident which saw homes hit badly after persistent heavy rain.

He said: “I am really glad to see the scheme finished and I know that it has brought a lot of peace of mind for residents who were affected by the last flooding incident. I have been lobbying the Department and Rivers Agency for some time and it is a relief to see the works finally completed.

“I am grateful to Rivers Agency for the additional measures and alterations to the plans which accommodated the needs of the cricket club and also helped to soften the aesthetics of portions of the flood defences.

“I know that our local Council will be carrying out some further planting which will also help to dress other more visible sections of the channelling,” Mr Irwin added.

“Myself and my colleague Alderman Gareth Wilson have kept residents up to date over recent years with our lobbying progress through letter drops and it is so positive to see over one million pounds in investment to deal with this flooding risk.

“I want to thank the Department, the Contractors and Rivers Agency for their work in implementing this scheme.”