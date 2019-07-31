Is the future of bale wrap recycling clear?

Wrapping of silage bales with clear bale wrap has commenced in Northern Ireland and Scotland, with both contractors and farmers applying the product in the same way as coloured wrap.

The clear silage bale wrap provides the same level of protection as coloured film, but with the added benefits of reduced bird damage, reduced visual impact in the environment, easier problem recognition and trading of bales.

The initiative jointly launched by Emerald Isle Recycle in Northern Ireland and Solway Recycling in Scotland, came in the same week that Sainsbury’s supermarket confirmed all their black plastic chilled ready meal trays, would be replaced by clear trays by the end of the year.

Commenting on the release of the product, Roy Livingston from Emerald Isle Recycle has welcomed the initial feedback from customers which has been very positive.

“As well as the documented advantages of this product, the fact that it can be recycled into a much larger range of products, should help reduce the cost of recycling to farmers and could be a real game changer for silage bale wrap recycling.”

Further information on these recycling services can be found at www.emeraldislerecycle.com and www.solwayrecycling.co.uk