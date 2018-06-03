ISA president looks forward to show time

I have had the pleasure of attending some of the approximately eight ISA affiliated shows that have been held so far this year, writes David Sheehan, President of the Irish Shows Association

Whilst I would of course like to attend all of our shows, unfortunately, the gift of bi-location still eludes me but rest assured I am working on it.

I have been impressed with many of the entries coming through across all sections of shows and this augers very well for the showing season ahead. The competition is very hot at the moment. In Ireland we have a knack for breeding some of the world’s finest show horses. It is heartening to see the industry in such a healthy position.

I have been a member of the Board of the Irish Shows Association for almost 30 years and I have great respect for and appreciation of the contribution made by Northern Shows’ representatives on the Board for their valued efforts at furthering the interests of all shows from both North and South.

Exhibitors from Northern Ireland are no strangers to the showing circuit in the Republic of Ireland and have been travelling south for many years and they are amongst the best at breeding, acquiring and turning out showing animals to the loftiest of standards and contribute immensely to the showing scene.

The names of many distinguished exhibitors from Northern Ireland will immediately spring to mind whenever shows or showing are the subject of conversation.

I would like to take this opportunity to wish all shows both North and South every success for the showing season ahead and I also wish all patrons of shows and participants alike an accident free and enjoyable experience.