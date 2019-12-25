Isuzu D-Max sweeps industry awards again

The multi award-winning Isuzu D-Max has been crowned What Van? ‘Pick-up of the Year’ for the third consecutive year, testimony to Isuzu’s mission to provide the best pick-up for the UK’s professional and private users.

The Isuzu D-Max was awarded What Van? Pick-Up of The Year for 2020 with the expert judging panel praising its substance, style and outstanding value for money. This latest stunning accolade completes a fantastic year for D-Max, winning a record haul of industry trophies in 2019.

The Isuzu D-Max emerged victorious, beating off strong competition from rivals in a highly contested sector.

Judges were impressed by the economy, refinement and power of the class-leading 164 PS turbo diesel engine, that provides impressive performance and builds upon the Isuzu D-Max’s reliable workhorse character.

With a 3.5 tonne towing capacity and over 1.1 tonne payload, the Isuzu D-Max was also praised for providing a quieter, more economical driving experience. The 1.9L turbo diesel engine meets Euro 6 standards without any need for AdBlue, unlike most of the Isuzu D-Max’s competitors.

The breadth of the Isuzu D-Max range also impressed judges; with single, extended and double-cab formats available, as well as a wide choice of trim levels. Coupled with the attractive five-year/125,000-mile warranty package and 5 years’ roadside assistance (UK and Europe), the Isuzu D-Max proved it was truly built for the professionals who use it.

What Van? editor and judge James Dallas said of the win: “With competitive prices, an injection of lifestyle sophistication to complement proven off-road and workhorse ability, a full range of body styles and a frugal engine that requires no AdBlue, the Isuzu D-Max has deservedly won a hat trick of Pick-up of the Year prizes.”

Isuzu UK Managing Director William Brown added: “This third consecutive award for the Isuzu D-Max is a testimony to the great product which our customers already love and trust.

“Isuzu is proud to make reliable and quality vehicles for the professionals that need them, and this award highlights the Isuzu truly is a step above the rest. Our many Northern Ireland owners will be delighted as we are and if you haven’t already discovered D-Max’s winning edge for yourself, do come and join us.”

Winning WhatVan? Pick-up of the Year yet again for 2020 is a fitting finale to 2019. The award-winning Isuzu D-Max has already had an outstanding year, being crowned ‘Pick-Up of The Year’ at the Commercial Fleet Awards and ‘Pick-up of the Year’ 2019 from Pickup and 4x4 Pro, ‘Best Working Pick-Up’ for 2019 by Professional Pick-Up and 4X4 magazine, ‘Best Workhorse Pick-Up’ for 2019 by Trade Van Driver and Van/Truck Brand of the year 2019 by On The Tools for the 2nd year running.

For more information on the Isuzu D-Max range please visit www.Isuzu.co.uk or your local NI dealership in Antrim, Maydown, Lisburn, Dungannon and Enniskillen.