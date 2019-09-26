Isuzu D-Max triumphs

Isuzu’s superb D-Max once again proved its sector leading credentials when it won the Export & Freight Pick Up of the Year Award for the second year running.

The accolade from all Ireland’s freight transport body is hard contested and this year the Isuzu beat off stiff competition from the new Ford Ranger Raptor, Mercedes pick-up and assorted others to retain its crown.

Receiving the trophy, Isuzu NI Regional Manager Alastair Kerr said: “We’re really delighted with this win. Last year was the inaugural Award, which we also won, so it’s really pleasing to have moved on a year and retained the trophy against some very tough new competition from industry giants.

“What seems to have impressed the judges most were D-Max’s proven class-leading features like the five year/125,000 mile bumper to bumper warranty and five year Euro Roadside Assist and Recovery package. Impeccable build quality combined with best in class fuel economy and the sheer breadth of our model range (all towing 3.5 tonnes and legal at 70mph where conditions permit) is a hard to beat argument. All Isuzu manufacture are commercial vehicles, and that separates the quality, reliability and longevity of the product from the competition. It all adds up to industry leading residual values - everybody wants a pick-up that holds its value strongly, and D-Max ticked all the judges’ boxes. We’ll certainly be back to defend our title next year!”

The Isuzu D-Max range starts below £20,000 CVOTR, and rises to over £30,000 CVOTR for the new range topping XTR, due in Northern Ireland showrooms next month.

All D-Max’s are classed as commercial vehicles which means VAT registered buyers can offset purchase in full against the business, and reclaim running and maintenance costs including all VAT, in full. The D-Max has a flat rate Benefit in Kind which can save drivers literally thousands of pounds in personal taxation compared to company cars with comparable equipment levels.

John Barr Cars Antrim, Eakin Bros Maydown, Gormley Motors Dungannon, Eastwood Motors Lisburn and Western Cars Enniskillen represent Isuzu in Northern Ireland – see more at Isuzu.co.uk.