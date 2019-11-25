It is time for fairness to be enforced on farm gate prices

The time has come for a revolution in agriculture as the status quo is no longer working and has been deteriorating massively year by year over the last two decades.

The increasing monopolisation of the food chain by corporates ie corporate food retailers, corporate food wholesalers, corporate food processors and co-op food processors behaving like corporates is out of control due to their insatiable appetite for profit and thereby starving rural Northern Ireland of money.

It was therefore a breath of fresh air to read David Sandford, chair of Nature Friendly Farming Network’s platform piece last week explaining how all family farms across the board in Northern Ireland could be. Also well done to Farming Life Editor Ruth Rodgers for in the most subtle way without saying a word - follow that William Taylor... I can only but try.

With the weak link in David’s vision being farm gate prices this is exactly where Farmers For Action comes in with our core emphasis to achieve proper returns for family farmers across the staples. Traditionally family farmers since the Second World War have trusted successive governments and those ever larger food corporates who now purchase the vast majority of their produce virtually across the staples, that trust has now broken down, leaving us to take successive cuts in price at the farm gate across the food range produced from our farms in Northern Ireland and in fact across Europe.

Agriculture is currently in a massive state of turbulence and change due to the onslaugght of climate change, Brexit, the upcoming election and perhaps another one for Northern Ireland and last but not least, corporate domination on farm gate prices. Grass fed livestock for example are currently getting the blame for ammonia emissions and more, farming in general in Europe is ridiculously getting the blame for a huge chunk of climate change which suits a lot of corporate agendas including aviation to side-shift the blame for their massive influence on climate change.

Farming organisations need to shout a lot louder going forward on this issue by stating our industry will do everything it can to mitigate climate change when we are properly paid for our produce and we see the virtual elimination of fossil fuel use and this can be done – we are no longer going to be the fall-guys for climate change.

On Brexit, for farming families it’s straight forward, whatever the outcome they will still be facing the same food corporates who, believe me, will do whatever it takes to pay farming families as little as ever for their produce. From FFA’s perspective we wish to stay in the EU and see it reformed with a seat at the table by the UK government, more than this there is currently a legal route for legislation on farm gate prices to go through Stormont under EU legislation. If we leave the EU, legislation on farm gate prices for Northern Ireland could very easily be blocked by a Westminster government weak to food corporate influence.

On the food corporate mistreatment of farming families over the years, Farmers For Action has gone down the strike route, the protest route and everything in between to try and help farm gate prices across the staples. During this educational time our steering committees concluded that the best possible way forward is to bring on board as many farm organisations as possible to work together in strength and other organisations keen to support family farms having legislation on farm gate prices as being the way to keep the Northern Ireland countryside and the environment profitable, productive and free of pollution.

Legislation on farm gate prices would bring fairness back to farming families, create 10-20,000 jobs in Northern Ireland initially, followed by four times this down the line, address the balance of power between farmers and the food corporates and create wealth in Northern Ireland again, check the Gosling Report, ‘On the Eve of Destruction’.

The open door Northern Ireland Farm Groups heads this legislation drive for farmers to receive the cost of production plus a margin inflation linked across the staples. The bill is now written and ready to go and supported by a large number of organisations and politicians, the missing link is Stormont.

For decades rural Northern Ireland has been on a downward spiral due to the troubles and food corporates greed. What we need now is Stormont up and running and filled with strong ministers to deliver legislation on farm gate prices and therefore wealth and prosperity for Northern Ireland, similar to what the Isle of Man is achieving - 9.5% growth, 7.5% after inflation is deducted in 2018, this sets the bench mark for our politicians.

To conclude, the current Westminster election and possibly an early New Year Northern Ireland election should make the decision who to vote for very easy – get on the telephone, do the rounds to the political parties and independents and simply ask ‘do they have a vision for a wealthy environmentally-friendly top notch food producing tourist friendly Northern Ireland and do they therefore back legislation on farm gate prices to achieve this?’ If they tick all these boxes then they are worth a vote – you can’t eat orange and green deprivation!