It’s all go in Co Fermanagh!

An invitation is opened to all UFU members and NFU Mutual customers to visit our office at the Fermanagh County Show on August 6th and 7th.

Refreshments will be provided and members will get a chance to speak to our Presidential team including our own David Brown, UFU Deputy President.

Members are invited to check out our new exhibition trailer and learn about our UFU Training Division. UFU members save up to 20% when they book a course through the UFU training division. Courses include Boom Sprayer course, Telehandler and Rodent Control. Check out available dates https://www.ufuni.org/events/ufu-training-division-training.

Members from the group committees will meet on Thursday 18th July at 2pm to organise our winter programme. Details to follow. If any member has any ideas contact the Enniskillen office.

We are looking forward to our study tour to Slovakia from 26th – 29th September; visiting beef and dairy farms. We will also visit crop production of wheat, corn, sunflower and fruit orchards. Members will also enjoy a city tour of Bratislava and Vienna.

Members are reminded to keep this date free, Wednesday 9th October 2019 at 7pm in The Killyhevlin Hotel, Enniskillen. Rural support are hosting guest speaker Doug Avery, AKA “The Resilient Farmer”. He runs Bonavaree Farm in South Marlborough, New Zealand, along with his wife Wendy. Doug has faced numerous challenges over the years, including spiralling debts, drought and earthquakes, all of which led to him experiencing mental health issues. But in the face of all of that, the farm’s income has increased tenfold in the past 10 years and it is now one of the top performing beef and sheep enterprises in New Zealand.

To help other farmers in a similar position, Doug and Wendy set up a company called “The Resilient Farmer” aimed at promoting and assisting other farmers make a similar journey to a more resilient future. Entry fee £10.

On behalf of all the Fermanagh UFU members we would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Paddy Keaney (SW Fermanagh Group Manager) and Catherine Keaney on the birth of their baby girl, Emma.