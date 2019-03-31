It’s all in the 2019 Balmoral Show

The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society launched the 151st Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank on Wednesday.

Northern Ireland’s largest agri-food event once again promises four fun-filled days for all the family. Taking place at Balmoral Park, Lisburn from 15-18 May 2019, the show prides itself on offering something for everyone.

With more than 650 trade stands to browse, the NI Food Pavilion showcasing the very best of local produce, hundreds of competitions and classes, and a wide range of family entertainment and attractions, it’s not to be missed.

Alan Crowe, RUAS Chief Executive, said: “We are delighted to officially launch the 2019 Balmoral Show. With just seven weeks until our doors open we are excited about all that this year’s show has to offer visitors. The show continues to grow every year with many exciting new additions and this year is no exception. Of course local agriculture remains at the heart of Balmoral and we are thrilled to see a marked increase in many of the livestock sectors; competition will be fierce for the prestigious Balmoral titles.”

Nigel Walsh, Director, Corporate & Commercial Banking, Ulster Bank, said: “The Balmoral Show encapsulates everything that is great about our local food and agriculture industries and, after 10 years as the show’s principal sponsor, we believe this partnership brings Ulster Bank even closer to our customers operating in these sectors and makes it easier for us to show how we can meet their needs.

“Throughout the last decade, the show has significantly broadened its appeal without losing its roots in agriculture – it showcases NI’s farm-to-fork processes really well along with being a fantastic family day out. Ulster Bank is proud to be associated with an event of this calibre.

“We are looking forward to meeting our customers across the four days of the show and demonstrating Ulster Bank’s ongoing commitment to a sector that is of the utmost importance for the wider economy.”

As always, there will be top class attractions at this year’s show. New to the Main Arena for 2019, The Jason Smyth Adrenaline Tour Stunt Show will wow crowds with amazing motorbike and quad stunts. Another new act, Celtic Storm Irish Dancers are sure to entertain with their dazzling dance moves.

Also new for the 2019 show, is the return of the Best Dressed Competition, ‘Best Dressed Balmoral Style’. Judge and host, Cool FM’s Rebecca McKinney will crown the most appropriately dressed country lady and gent on the Saturday, registration is on the day at the Downtown Show Stage and there are fantastic prizes on offer from Dubarry and Ireland’s Blue Book.

This year’s Show will run from Wednesday 15th to Saturday 18th May – four action packed days of family fun. Discounted pre-show tickets are available to purchase online at balmoralshow.co.uk.