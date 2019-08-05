It’s been a great summer so far for Donaghadee YFC

Donaghadee YFC started off the summer with a trip to Portavoe Estate to see the hatching process of the pheasants and ducks.

The members were impressed with the operations of Portavoe Estate and were extremely happy to watch the gun dogs at work.

Club members at Portavoe Estate with Robert Crofts and David Cherry

The club would like to thank Crofts for the tour along with the tea and biscuits.

Members kicked off July with a 10k sponsored walk in aid of the Liver Support Group at The Royal Victoria Hospital. The club chose this charity after a member and her family were heavily supported by the group while her father underwent his liver transplant.

Secretary Hayley-Rae Hopkins and club leader Alan Russell both explained that charity work is at the heart of the club and it is something that all members thoroughly enjoy taking part in.

Following on from the sponsored walk, Donaghadee Young Farmers’ Club held their annual friends and family barbecue at the Green Road Sheds on Friday, July 19.

Club member Aaron Caughey with club leader Alan Russell

Despite the weather and some difficult issues not related to club, the committee would like to thank the PSNI for their efficiency in ensuring the barbecue went ahead.

As always the night was full of fun with a bouncy castle, a raffle and some grassroots activities to take part in. Donaghadee YFC would like to thank all those who attended and would like to remind everyone that their annual tractor run is being held on Friday, August 1, registration opens at 6.30pm with the run leaving from Donaghadee Rugby Club at 7pm sharp.

All tractors welcome. £10 per vehicle and £5 per passenger. Barbecue and soft drinks will be provided after the run.

Club members Amy McCaw and Summer Henderson

Left to right, Phil Donaldson, Alison Rea, Alan Russell, Hayley-Rae Hopkins and Stuart Rea promoting their tractor run