It’s Fleckvieh time again

SQ Fleckvieh Genetics are running a trip to Austria on 27th-30th August.

Participants will be visiting a 13,000lts herd milked by a robot and other leading herds in the breed yielding between 9 and 12,000lts.

Most of these herds have produced Genomic Bulls that are currently available.

Organisers hope to do a visit to Vienna and travel up the Alps to see the beauty of Austria.

A spokesperson said: “I would urge anyone thinking of starting milk production to seriously look at Fleckvieh. They are the only complete breed that offer long lasting cows with milk, fat and protein plus high cull and calf prices. Downpatrick Co-op are offering £4 per kilo for Fleckvieh Calves, with spare Fleckvieh heifers in high demand.

“The top herds in Austria can compete with any Holstein Herd and out shine them with total kilos of fat and protein which will be the pricing structure in the near future. The Gibson family recently sold their Fleckvieh and Holstein cows in Ballymena Mart. The Fleckvieh cross cows totally outshone the Holstein cows. Outstanding demand resulting in one of the best sales ever held for commercial cows in Ballymena. Many of the Fleckvieh cows made over £2000 to a top of £2500 with many customers heading home with empty trailers.

“Come to Austria and see in calf heifers that are available for export to Northern Ireland. Limited spaces available.”

For more information contact Jim Hamilton 07590444732 02887758898 or Robert Hamilton 07725578305.