It’s party time at Muckamore WI

The ladies of Muckamore WI held their Christmas party at their December meeting.

President Elizabeth Gray welcomed everyone and introduced a new member Iris Hall.

Margaret Thompson and Sharon Caldwell representing Home-start.

The ladies then had a snow drive and the Highest Score went to Marlene Watt and the Lowest Score to Anne Porter.

The plumpest Snowman was won by Irene McCullough and the Prettiest was won by Liz McConnell.

Lynda Brown then demonstrated how to decorate a candle. President Elizabeth Gray then entertained the ladies with her humorous prepared speech entitled ‘I wish I’d looked after my…teeth, feet and face’.

Elizabeth won a Certificate of Merit when she entered in the Festival of the Spoken Word.

Lynda Brown then demonstrated how to make a Ballyhamage Mess dessert which was enjoyed by everyone.

Members played the “Take your Pick” game.

The Competition for A Snowman was won by Lesley Allen, 2nd Doreen McIlwaine and 3rd Lynda Brown.

The December Birthday girl was Laureen Fisher. President Elizabeth and Secretary Sharon presented Isobel Vaughan with a Christmas plant for her special birthday.

The Ladies of Muckamore were very generous as they had brought items along for “Home-start” which were presented to Margaret and Sharon to help prepare Hampers for Christmas. Home-start is a voluntary scheme supporting families. The ladies had a very festive supper to end their meeting.