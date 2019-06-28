It’s time to check out the Ile de France

If you are visiting the NSA SheepNI Event in Ballymena Market please call to the Ile de France Stand No 11 and see and hear about how the breed is developing.

Also take the opportunity to win a Bateman Sheep weighbridge by entering a free simple competition.

Breeders in Northern Ireland have been working hard on improving the breed with good results. The breed may not be recognised in Ireland for it’s ability to produce top quality lamb but it is certainly getting recognition throughout the rest of the world.

In 2018 Lisa and James Thompson from New Zealand were hosted by Ile de France breeders in Northern Ireland and visited RUAS Balmoral Show and then later in the autumn Ile de France breeder David and Rosemary visited them in NZ. The Kiwis were impressed by the stock they saw in Northern Ireland and are keeping in touch with the breeders.

Lisa and James are having great success with their Ile de France and were winners of the ‘Mint Lamb’ at the Christchurch at the New Zealand Agricultural Show for 2018.

This was just the start of their Ile de France sheep on a winning streak in 2018 as they had another big win with their tasty winners at the Amberley show!

James was thrilled to win the hotly contested ‘Hoof to Hotplate’ competition with his August born, Ile de France, ram lamb.

James said the tasty lamb had been running round on limestone country, eating old hill pastures! Jean and Robert Forrester placed third with their Ile de France Romney Cross.

Breeders were particularly pleased to see how well both the dual purpose Ile de France lambs compared with the other lambs which were all terminal meat breed sire lambs. Maybe it’s time to take a second look at what Ile de France could do in your sheep flock!