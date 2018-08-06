Items flood in for fundraiser

Items have been flooding in for the NI Simmental Club’s charity auction in aid of Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

The auction takes place at the club’s annual BBQ in Dungannon on Friday 10th August.

Among the donations for auction are a 250 Euro voucher for the award-winning McNean Restaurant at Blacklion, Co Cavan, donated by Ballybay Co-op; and a 200 euro voucher for the four-star Castle Leslie Estate in Glaslough, County Monaghan, donated by Tydavnett Show.

Peter and Marion O’Connell from Cork have donated three straws of semen from the highly successful Raceview King; while Chris Traynor from the Kilmore Herd in Armagh has pledged six straws of Kilbride Farm Bantry semen.

The Matchett family from Portadown have donated an XL Ulster Rugby training top, and a football signed by the Rangers team at the end of June.

Also included in the auction is a £100 voucher for the Hastings Hotel Group donated by the Slievenagh Herd; and two wooden farm sets – a milking parlour and a livestock yard - manufactured by Millwood Crafts at Benburb.

Club chairman Conrad Fegan said: “This year’s auction has attracted a number of very attractive items.

“Donations are still coming in and I would urge everyone to keep an eye on our NI Simmental Cattle Breeders’ Club facebook page for updates.

“We can take telephone bids on the night if anyone is interested.”