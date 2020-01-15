Iveagh Pony Club raise money for charities

Iveagh Branch of the Pony club in association with the County Down Hounds recently held a very successful children’s drag hunt and raised £3280 for two charities Fields of Life and Friends of the Cancer Centre in memory of Harriet Betts and Susie Thompson.

The Betts family’s chosen charity – Fields of Life is committed to sharing the Christian faith, by collaborating with local communities and churches in East Africa, to bring about positive change through the provision of quality education, clean water, health promotion and other community based projects.

Master Mooney with his dad Lee

The Thompson family’s chosen charity is Friends of the Cancer Centre, as they provided invaluable medical support and equipment during Susie’s illness and this charity always remains very close to their hearts.

With ground conditions wet the going was soft underfoot, 80 riders young and old, some experienced and some not so experienced enjoyed 40 fences suited to all abilities over the beautiful countryside in Ballycross just outside Banbridge. The organisers would like to thank most sincerely all the farmers whose land they crossed, and to anyone who helped in anyway to make this event such a success.

Katie Robinson

Alister Sands

Aideen O'Hanlon

Samuel Phillips

Sam McElroy

Connie Cullen

Miss Bready leads the way