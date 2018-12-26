Jack lifts young handler title at Carlisle

Borderway Mart, Carlisle was the venue for the Young Limousin Breeders Club 2018 National Young Handlers’ Competition where the eventual winner of the Overall Champion Young Handler accolade was Northern Ireland’s Jack O’Brien, who came through the Senior classes (19-28 years).

Jack won both the BLCS Salver YLBC Championship Cup and the Beeches Salver, along with a bag of goodies.

The usual standard of stiff competition was in abundance at the event, which is an annual fixture on the club’s schedule of events, drawing entrants from the length and breadth of the UK.

This year’s competition, judged by Drew Hyslop and Craig Douglas, attracted 10 new entrants, which demonstrates a healthy interest in this kind of activity from the next generation of Limousin breeders.

The Reserve Overall Champion came in the form of last year’s Junior and Overall winner, Kile Diamond, also from Northern Ireland, who had earlier won the Junior section in his last year competing at that level.

Taking the top spot in the Intermediate class (15-18 years), which was the fiercest contest, was Rachel Graham, of Cumbria. In this age section Brooks Carey won the showmanship section while Rachel took enough points in the preparation section to win overall.

The Les Wilson Trophy for the best newcomer was awarded to Amy Vance from Wigtownshire, who competed in the Junior section at what was her first attempt in the competition.

A spokesperson said: “A heartfelt ‘thank you’ is extended to all the staff at Harrison and Hetherington, for their help and support in hosting the event at what was a busy time in their schedule and to the British Limousin Cattle Society for their sponsorship of prizes. Thanks also go to Drew and Craig for adjudicating so well and to the exhibitors at Carlisle for the BLCS Weaned Calf Sale who loaned their cattle for some competitors to take part.”

Full results:

Overall Winner - Jack O’Brien, N. Ireland (Senior)

Reserve Overall Winner - Kile Diamond, N. Ireland (Junior)

Junior: 1, Kile Diamond ; 2, Amy Vance; 3, Thomas Callion.

Intermediate: 1, Rachel Graham; 2, Brooks Carey; 3, Thomas Wilson.

Seniors: 1, Jack O’Brien; 2, Danny Escome; 3, Brogan Cranfield.