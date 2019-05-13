Jalex Fest is back

The Alexander family have announced plans for a fundraising barn dance and barbecue to be held at their farm 88 Gloverstown Road, Randalstown on Saturday, June 8.

Headlining on the night will be the fabulous Johnny Brady, supported by the Crazy Folkers who will be sure to keep the dance floor filled.

This popular charity event was a huge success in 2014 raising tens of thousands of pounds for local charities. This year’s event will see Air Ambulance NI and The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust and Willies Orphan Fund receive proceeds from Jalex Fest.

There will be an auction of donated items on the night and James Alexander welcomes any contributions for this.

Tickets can be purchased at the following locations: Crawfords of Maghera, Ulster Farmers’ Union, Toome – Hamlet of Grange, Balmoral Show (find James/Libby in the cattle shed!) Joyce Clarke Estate Agent, Portadown, and Nelson Alexander Tractors

Or call the Jalex Fest office with credit/debit card details – 028 7965 0289 or online at www.jalexfest.com