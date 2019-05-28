Jalex Fest secures headine sponsor

Storm Xccessories have weighed in as headline sponsor of the forthcoming charity fundraiser Jalex Fest which is set to take place on Saturday 8th June on the farm of Nelson and James Alexander, 88 Gloverstown Road Randalstown.

Supplier of an extensive range of accessories for 4x4 and pick ups, this leading company work closely with James Alexander and his team supplying them with kit for their customised vehicles.

It is an alliance that has worked well as Storm Xccessories provides only the best products and are always reliable with delivery.

Jalex Fest Barn Dance & BBQ was a resounding success in 2014, and this years event looks to be even bigger and better. Johnny Brady will once again keep the dance floor filled until the wee small hours. All proceeds supporting NI Air Ambulance, The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust and Willies Orphan Fund. For tickets sales online go to www.jalexfest.com or contact James Alexander 07816775501.