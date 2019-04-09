James is just champion at Garvagh

In spite of March 2019 being the wettest since records began, a week of sunshine and a warm breeze produced ideal ground conditions for ploughing, held at Moneycarrie Road, Garvagh on the lands of Sammy and Marie Wilson.

The club welcomed a large crowd of competitors confirming the high level of interest in this sport at the present time.

The event, which was held to support local medical charities, enjoyed a good level of spectator interest. Local farmer and ploughing enthusiast Mr William Clyde clearly enjoyed his day out and took time to elude the technical issues involved in presenting a well ploughed plot of land.

Judging for the awards was carried out by Desmond Wright MBE, Sam Bowman and Martin Stewart, each of them being full of praise for the high standard of ploughing on the day.

Des Wright commented: “Many of the great names in ploughing from the past started out at events similar to this and as I look across the plots I see young Thomas Nevin under the watchful eye of his father, Andrew. I also see a young teenage girl, Amy Young ploughing with a pair of horses for the first time. Not forgetting Declan Ferris under the watchful eye of Bertie Faulkner. This tells me that vintage ploughing still has a great future and it gives me great pleasure to assist the club today.”

The main sponsors for the event were the TBF and KL Thompson Trust and in his letter of sponsorship approval, chief executive Ronnie McKee writes: “The Trust recognise that this event can continues to be a significant and popular day in the life of the local community providing a great opportunity for both spectators and ploughmen to come together and enjoy the activities of the ploughing match in a space where friendships are strengthened.”

Club Chairman Nevin Smith thanked the Wilson family for providing an excellent ploughing site, also Stephen Clyde and Son Agri Contracts for their help in preparing the land for ploughing. Thanks also to Iris and Derek Knight for providing Irish stew for the event.

Christine Wilson presented the awards as follows:

Novice Class (TBF Thompson Cup): 1st, Paul Graham; 2nd, Joel McKee; 3rd, Seamus Maguire.

Ferguson Class (T Campbell Cup): 1st, Raymond Clifford; 2nd, Thomas Stewart; 3rd, Robert Acheson.

Open Class (Andy Barr Cup): 1st, James Adair; 2nd, David Grattan; 3rd, Frankie Davidson.

Horse Class (McClarty Cup): 1st, Declan Ferris; 2nd, Amy Young.

Style and Appearance (Booth Cup): Declan Ferris

Junior Novice: 1st, Thomas Nevin; 2nd, Andrew Wilson

Best Trail Ploughman (Moneycarrie Engineering Cup): David Grattan

Champion Ploughman: James Adair.