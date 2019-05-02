James Purcell announced as YFCU senior member of the year

At the recent Young Farmer’s Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) AGM and conference, sponsored by Massey Ferguson, James Purcell from Dungiven YFC was announced as senior member of the year.

Sponsored by United Feeds, this competition aims to provide an opportunity for clubs to highlight the work of members who have continuously dedicated their time to their club and shown great commitment and enthusiasm.

James has been a member for 13 years. With all of his family previously being involved, James couldn’t wait to experience life as a Young Farmer.

James is a very active, successful club member with great passion for all Dungiven YFC activities, and strongly believes YFCU provides a great social and educational environment for young people.

A competitive person, he has competed in almost all of the YFC competitions over the years, with the arts festival being a favourite.

He now enjoys encouraging younger members to take part so they too can get the most out of it.

James has held many roles within the club at both club and county level, including club leader and county chairperson.

He has been part of the A&R committee, chairing it for a period of time, and is currently in his fifth year on the executive committee.

He has had so many great moments as a member, including Dungiven YFC winning club of the year when he was club leader, and being named club leader of the year.

But he is overjoyed to be senior member of the year.