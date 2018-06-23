James shares his experiences of using the new Farming Life NI app

Having been up and running for more than a month, the Farming Life NI App has become a fixture in the daily routines of its users.

Supported by Danske Bank, the Farming Life NI App aims to pull together the latest farming headlines not just here in Northern Ireland but from Europe and further afield.

One regular app user who was keen to share his experience of the product is James Speers.

In his role as president of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster, James is a busy man and having news at his finger tips has been a great boost.

“I’ve really enjoy using the Farming Life App,” explained James, who went on to say he checked out the app during the launch at this year’s Balmoral Show.

“I have found the app to be informative, up to date and very easy to use. I would certainly encourage others to use it.

“I believe the Farming Life App has something for everyone and is of great benefit for young farmers to learn more about what is happening locally and elsewhere around the world.”

Farming Life NI is a mobile app which is perfect for the busy farmer on the go. It brings together the widest range of farming community stories and content from around the internet; well-known publishers, news outlets, social media, special bloggers and even niche farming services companies.

Farming Life NI is a browser based app, so it is viewed on your mobile as any website would be using your internet browser. There’s nothing to download, no updates and of course it’s free! It is designed primarily for mobile devices and makes use of the latest technology to deliver app-like features such as article swiping, ‘save for later’ bookmarking and much faster loading times than a standard website.

You can see the Farming Life app at www.farminglife.com/app