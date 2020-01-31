Jamie gets 2020 started with moo-ving proposal

A Donegal farmer felt mooved to start 2020 off in style with a surprising marriage proposal to his girlfriend with the help of two of her beloved cows.

Jamie Huey (27) from Muff and Claire Dunn (23) from Bready have been dating for the past seven years after first meeting at a young farmers disco in Portrush.

Claire explained that Jamie works full time on the family dairy farm while she comes from a beef and sheep enterprise. She helps Jamie with the milking adding: “ We make a good team.”

On New Years’ Day Jamie and Claire had just finished milking when he surprised her with the udderly romantic gesture.

Claire said: “I had already picked the ring but I had no idea when he would ask the question. The proposal itself was a shock – I had no idea how he would propose but he had it all done himself and well done at that.”

Jamie used the two jersey cows which he gifted Claire for her 18th birthday.

“People say they have never seen a proposal like it. Jamie had it all well thought out – but I suppose he had long enough to think about,” she added.

“The cows have a lot of sentimental value to us so it was really lovely.”

When asked if Jamie was normally a man of romantic gestures Claire added: “He is actually quite shy. He doesn’t say much at times so we were all very surprised. I didn’t think he would have it in him.”

Jamie and Claire have already set the date for their big day - 17th December 2020 - and Claire is looking forward to moving to the dairy farm in Muff.

“We are hoping to have a day that is as stress free as possible,” she added. “ I’m sure we will have some sort of farming theme but whether the Jerseys make an appearance or not, we will just have to see.”