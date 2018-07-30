January date for machinery shows

The Spring Farm & Plant Machinery Show at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral is taking place on the 23rd and 24th January 2019 and is an event not be missed!

As one of four leading Spring Farm Machinery Shows across Ireland, Balmoral in 2019 will introduce a second hall which will see the show have over 10,000 sqm of exhibition space.

The show will also see a new section of plant machinery, services and material handling equipment alongside the current exhibition profile of agri machinery and services with both live demonstrations and static displays in an unique and vibrant environment.

With the show dates moving forward this will signal it as one of the first key events of the 2019 season to showcase new product launches, developments and and upcoming events for the year ahead.

If you wish to be part of the Spring Farm & Plant Machinery Show Balmoral 2019 or learn more about the other Spring Farm Machinery Shows, please get in touch with one of the team by emailing info@ajspromotions.com or call them on 028 82252800.