January Gems sale returns to Ballymena

Saturday 5th January 2019 brings the Annual January Gems sale to Ballymena Mart.

The sale commences at 12 noon with a full catalogue of entries from the Blue Gates, Corbo and Farmhill, Curley, Kilrail House and Redford, and Straidarran Texel flocks.

Also catalogued is a guest consignment from Glenross Texels. There are 79 quality lots catalogued, including in-lamb gimmers, embryo transplants and empty ewe lambs, presenting the potential purchasers with a widespread choice of quality females in-lamb to a number of thrilling new service sires and a selection of recognized breeders tups, providing a range of bloodlines for both the established pedigree breeder the new breeder alike.

The Bluegates flock, bred by the Mullan brothers return with a number of gimmers in- lamb to Drumgooland Aga Khan. Purchased jointly at Lanark for 9,000gns he was placed 1st in the Junior Stock Ram class, NI Flock Competition 2017 and took the 2nd place in the Senior Stock ram class of the competition in 2018. Donnelly’s Atom, Champion at Athenry Texel Sale 2017, has also been used extensively in 2018 throughout the flock as a service sire. Both tups have performed well, especially on the Sandelford Wolverine daughters. Aga Khan has successfully bred a collection of show winners with daughters making up the pen of six which took second place in the NI Flock Competition 2018. He has also bred lambs to 2,600 gns.

Corbo and Farmhill flocks join the January Gems sale for the 3rd year, offering a selection of both gimmers, ewe lambs and embryo transplants. 2018 has been an exciting year for the flocks winning supreme champion at the NI National Sale with a shearling ram who later sold to £4,515 and achieving a pen average of £1942.50. The flocks have a number of females catalogued from show families including two embryo transplants whose dams include the Volac Ewe Lamb Champion 2017 sired by 60,000 gns Clinterty Yuga Khan served with Strathbogie Best Bet and a tremendous Springwell Viera daughter who has been Volac Aged Ewe champion in 2017 and 2018 and also claimed the Overall Texel Championship at Clogher Show in 2018.

The Curley flock has an exciting pen of gimmers catalogued with a number of ET sisters catalogued sired by Miller’s Yankee from a Strathbogie Smokey Blue dam, they come in-lamb to the 60,000gns Strathbogie Yes Sir. Also catalogued are a couple of ET sisters by Cowal Viceroy out of a Maineview Vermeulen dam in-lamb to Mullan BFG. Hexel Brightside, an exciting young ram lamb, completes the service sire line up for the Curley flock. Ewe lambs on offer include a maternal sister to last year’s top priced gimmer sired by Haddo Yoyo, from an excellent breeding Milestonehill ewe and a couple of Knock Yazoo lambs both from the same Glenside line.

The Kilrail House and Redford flocks with over 30 years of pedigree Texel breeding behind them have a selection of strong gimmers and ewe lambs catalogued for the now well-established January Gems sale. They offer a number of daughters by Redford Yeti, Poseyhill Yusef and Tullyard York, all proven sires. These strong gimmers are forward in lamb to stock rams Maineview Blacklion and Glenross Bouncer, both purchased at the NI Premier Sale back in September. Ewe lambs forward from both flocks are sired by Blackstown Wayne, Figart Agronomist, Larahirl Alphonso and the homebred tups Redford Yukon and Young Gun.

S& M Warnock’s Straidarran flock also return for 3rd time, exhibiting a number of select gimmers by Cowal Yogi Bear, Foyle View Wally and Miller’s Yankee, coming from the best bloodlines within the flock these great breeding families have Staiton Victor and Knock Travis in the pedigrees. These strong gimmers come in lamb to Nochnary Augusta a Knock Yankee son out of a Baltier Thunderbird Dam and Tamnamoney Bonkers, a Scotsman’s Ace son out of a Tieglum Tornado Dam.

2019 sees guest consignee N Ross offering Glenross females for the first time at the January Gems, opening the sale with a Milestonehill Yankee Doodle daughter which took second place in her class at Saintfield Show – the only time she was shown. She comes in lamb to Alderview Bookmaker. Also offered from the Glenross pen are a pair of sisters – 1st prize winning pair at Saintfield Show 2018, these Curley Usher daughters come again in-lamb to Alderview Bookmaker.

All of the consignees are well renowned for producing stock for both the Commercial and Pedigree markets. They continue to place emphasis on good carcasses and tight skins while maintaining the true breed character.

With 79 lots catalogued the January Gems sales continues to offer an excellent selection of In-lamb gimmers along-side choice ewe lambs with a couple of embryo transplants on offer for 2019. Coming from long established flocks at the top level within the breed there is certainly a vast selection of quality stock. Please call Ballymena Livestock Mart on 028 25633470 for your catalogue.