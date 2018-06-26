JCB Commercials beat the hail showers

With sun, rain and hail at Ballymena Show nothing was stopping JCB Commercials from claiming the first commercial championship of 2018, under judge Ryan Law. He tapped the black Limousin heifer from the JCB team, having purchased this smart heifer at the NI Limousin Suck Calf Sale at Hilltown market in October.

She has been a good investment for the team.

R MILLER RESERVE CHAMP

Following up in reserve was Robert Miller with his baby Limousin heifer which has had a great year since hitting the show circuit.

This Limousin heifer is bred by Robert out of his best commercial cow ‘She’s a Diamond’ who had a great show career with Robert before being retained for breeding.

In the beef junior interbreed Robert’s Red Limousin heifer stood reserve in a class of 20 cattle.

Classes

Over a year old

1st JCB Commercials

2nd JCB Commercials

3rd Robert Miller

Under a year old

1st Robert Miller

2nd Victoria Workman

3rd Robert Miller

Champion JCB Commercials

Reserve champion Robert Miller.