JCB Commercials beat the hail showers

With sun, rain and hail at Ballymena Show nothing was stopping JCB Commercials from claiming the first commercial championship of 2018, under judge Ryan Law. He tapped the black Limousin heifer from the JCB team, having purchased this smart heifer at the NI Limousin Suck Calf Sale at Hilltown market in October.
She has been a good investment for the team.
Following up in reserve was Robert Miller with his baby Limousin heifer which has had a great year since hitting the show circuit.
This Limousin heifer is bred by Robert out of his best commercial cow ‘She’s a Diamond’ who had a great show career with Robert before being retained for breeding.
In the beef junior interbreed Robert’s Red Limousin heifer stood reserve in a class of 20 cattle.
Classes
Over a year old
1st JCB Commercials
2nd JCB Commercials
3rd Robert Miller
Under a year old
1st Robert Miller
2nd Victoria Workman
3rd Robert Miller
Champion JCB Commercials
Reserve champion Robert Miller.