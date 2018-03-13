Jean-Christophe Novelli set to sizzle

Multi-Michelin star award-winning chef, Jean-Christophe Novelli, will officially open this year’s largest food, hospitality and retail exhibition - IFEX 2018.

Taking place from the 20th – 22nd March at the Titanic Exhibition Centre, Belfast, Jean-Christophe will fly into Belfast to open the doors of IFEX and Meat@IFEX – the new sister event to IFEX.

Ahead of the April opening of his Novelli at City Quays restaurant at the AC Hotel by Marriott, Jean-Christophe will travel to IFEX to meet some of the country’s biggest food companies and artisan producers. Jean-Christophe will also meet with many of Northern Ireland’s student and industry culinarians who are taking part in ChefSkills – the competition where many of NI’s most-awarded chefs were first recognised.

Running across the three days and at the heart of IFEX is Salon Culinaire – Northern Ireland’s largest and most prestigious chef competition, including IFEX Northern Ireland Chef of the Year, which is supported by Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA). A trade only event, the show opens daily at 10am and runs until 6pm on Tuesday and Wednesday, and to 4pm on Thursday. Simply register for your free ticket at ifexexhibition.co.uk