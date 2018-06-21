Jean-Christophe Novelli to make star appearance at Comber Earlies Food Festival

Artisan food, interactive cookery demonstrations with French cookery aficionado Jean-Christophe Novelli as well as lashings of family fun are just some of the activities on offer as part of the Comber Earlies Food Festival 2018 taking place at The Square and St Mary’s Church Car Park in Comber on Saturday, June 23rd.

Held in honour of the fabulous flavour of Comber Earlies which is loved across the whole of Northern Ireland and beyond, the festival is firmly established on Northern Ireland’s culinary calendar as one of the finest free food and drink events of its kind in the Borough. It is organised by Ards and North Down Borough Council in partnership with Comber Earlies Growers, Food NI and DAERA.

Richard Orr, chairman of Comber Earlies Growers Association, Joanne Taylor from SERC, Mayor of Ards and North Down Borough Council Councilor Richard Smart and Brian McGill of SERC

There’s artisan food to sample and take home, cookery demonstrations as well as fun for all the family including a tractor display, haybale picnic area and children’s barn dance among a host of other activity throughout the day.

Mayor of Ards and North Down Borough Council, Councillor Richard Smart, said: “Whether you’re a regular foodie who has an appetite for local food and regional specialities, or just want to pick up some tips and soak up the atmosphere you’ll definitely enjoy both the gastronomic offerings and entertainment on offer as part of the festival. This event showcases the quality, diversity and wholesomeness of locally and regionally produced fresh food and drink and celebrates its provenance and we are delighted that it continues to attract growing numbers each year.”

The uniqueness of Comber Earlies, the potato grown around the town of Comber in Co Down, has earned it Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status in Brussels. PGI is awarded by the European Commission to protect and promote named regional food products that have a reputation or noted characteristics specific to an area.

The one day event is again being supported by a week long Comber Earlies Fringe Festival taking place from Friday, June 15th to Sunday, June 24th with back-to-back activity throughout the week including producers sharing food skills, live music, barbecues, tea dances, bake offs as well as entertainment for all the family with kids barn dances, storytelling and school Olympics.

The festival opening times are 10pm to 4pm on Saturday, June 23rd with the Fringe Festival taking place from Friday, June 15th to Sunday, June 24th.

For updates as the Festival draws near visit www.ardsandnorthdown.com/events/comber-earlies-food-festival.