Jenna wins Dolly Mixture shield

Strule Valley Riding Club, Omagh, Co Tyrone held their AGM recently at the RDA, Arvalee, Omagh.

Mr Alan Gilchrist welcomed everyone to the meeting. Mrs Pearl Donnell gave her treasurers report and Alison Donnell read her secretary’s report covering the club’s activities over the past year.

Thanks were paid to the instructors James Hogg, Kyle Hayes, Linda McKinney, Mark Robinson, Yvonne Chisholm, William Anderson, Mandi King and Emma Hobson.

The club had another busy year with lessons and shows. The club year began with flatwork training with Emma Hobson at the RDA.

Last December there was showjumping training with Kyle Hayes, Christmas meal/night out in The Village Inn and the annual Christmas Show at Ecclesville.

Members and horses had a rest during January and resumed lessons in February which was working hunter training with Linda McKinney and Mark Robinson, leading up to a Working Hunter show on Sunday, February 24 which included NI Festival Qualifiers for Cavan. Money from this went to the Air Ambulance.

In March the club welcomed Yvonne Chisholm for the first time for flatwork. On Sunday, March 23 the annual 22nd show took place, usually combined training but for the first time it was dressage only. William Anderson took gridwork training in April and the annual Easter Pleasure Ride at Baronscourt took place on Monday, April 22. Money went to Concern Worldwide.

During May there was showjumping with Kyle Hayes and also showjumping with Mandi King at her yard. Another working hunter show took place on Saturday, May 25 at Ecclesville.

In June William Anderson returned for further showjumping training. The NIRC Showjumping Championships took place on Sunday 16th June and Helen Badger and Beauty had a fantastic championship show winning the 95cm senior individual class and Gemma Elkin and Tupele came 6th in the 85cm senior individual class. Then the team of Hazel Short, Helen Badger and Gemma Elkin came fourth in the team competition.

The annual cross country and barbecue took place at Elsie’s in June with Trevor King doing his usual welcome barbecue. The annual summer showjumping league took place in July as well as cross country at Drumragh House by kind permission of Mrs Helen Campbell. There was showjumping at Tyrone Farming Society Showgrounds with Mandi King.

There was flatwork/polework training with Mandi King at her yard in August and also a session with Kyle Hayes.

William Anderson came back in September for showjumping training and an Indoor Derby was held on Sunday, September 15 at Ecclesville.

During October Linda McKinney took flatwork training followed by Mark Robinson at the RDA. A dressage show took place also in October at the RDA.

This month Kyle Hayes is taking members for gridwork training at Ecclesville.

Winners of cups during the year:

Jenna Coote won the R J Monteith Perpetual Cup at the Dressage Show in March.

Karen Glendinning won the Rosie O’Grady Perpetual Cup at the Working Hunter Show in May.

Jenna Coote won the AJS Promotions Perpetual Cup for the 60cm class at the S J League in July

Katie Sweetman retained the SVRC Perpetual Cup for the 70cm class at the League.

Charlene Little and Sandra Somerville won the L W Surphlis and Son Perpetual Trophy for the 80cm class.

Sandra Somerville along with Freya Sayle won the Good Gracious Perpetual Cup for the 90cm class.

Sandra Somerville was presented with the Fordie Cathers Perpetual Cup from Joan Potts for being the highest placed SVRC member at the league for jointly winning the 80cm and 90cm classes.

The winner of the The Dolly Mixture Perpetual Shield who has attended the most events/lessons in the past club year.

1st Jenna Coote

2nd Charlene Little

3rd Sonya Boyd

=4th Helen Badger

Heather Black

Naomi Elkin

Election of officers took place and the new chairperson is Heather McCrea, treasurer Pearl Donnell, secretary Alison Donnell.

New committee, Miranda Anthony, Henry Flood, Sarah Wilson, Jill Pinkerton, Helen Badger, Naomi Elkin and Alan Gilchrist.

Winners of free lessons in the raffle – Rachel McKernaghan, Chloe Laird and Miranda Anthony.

Keep free Wednesday, December 11 for the annual Christmas show at Ecclesville, commencing at 7pm. This is open to everyone, members and non-members, ponies and horses.