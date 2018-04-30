Johnston Bros trailers tipping out in fine style

Fintona based manufacturer Johnston Bros Engineering are currently in full swing manufacturing an impressive range of silage trailers and buck rakes in preparation for the up coming silage season.

Johnston Bros are an established company based in Fintona for over 55 years and selling mainly into the UK and Irish market.

Their nearest dealer that sells the range of Johnston products is T. McFarland Agri based on the Cavan Road one mile from Fintona town.

For most farmers today the 14ft X 7.5ft is still quite a popular size at a reasonable price. The single ram tandem axle trailer is available with one or two axle braking on a very nice 500/50/17 tyre. The tapered body ensures a very clean and swift emptying of grass silage via a top hinged auto release tail door. The larger trailer model is a 16ft X 8ft employing a twin ram system with four wheel braking as standard on a 550 / 50 R22.5 tyre and a dual compression spring sprung drawbar providing a very smooth ride and also reducing high shock stresses being imposed on the tractor pick up hitch. The towing eye is a heavy duty weld on non swivel type, providing a long trouble free service life.

The lighting system uses LED technology with side marker lamps a standard safety feature. A rear towing jaw is also an option for ease of transportation. A final note on these trailers is that they are a light weight, strong and well built trailer providing customers with an excellent service life.

When it comes to the buck rake technology this is also a very simple but geometrically perfect design employing a master and slave hydraulic layout ensuring a progressive positive forward motion with no conflict imposed on the pivot points.

The 2” heavy duty spring tines are secured on tapered bushes ensuring the tines are always held in tension avoiding bush elongation. The slated push off provides great forward visibility both in the pit and on the road.

Dual brackets to suit both three point linkage and Telehandlers is also a very useful option and almost all buckrakes sold by T. McFarland agri use this system. The buck rakes come in three sizes of 7,8 and 9ft, standard grapes without a push off is also available.

For more information on Johnston Bros. Equipment contact T. McFarland agri, 24 Cavan Road, Fintona, Co. Tyrone, BT78 2DS, Tel: 028 82 841273, web www.tmcfarlandagri.co.uk email t.mcfarland@btconnect.com Aaron 07872 666 310.